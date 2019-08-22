Four Marijuana Fields Discovered

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOUR separate marijuana fields were discovered this week in East Grand Bahama, totaling over 800 plants with an estimated street value of $80,000, a senior police official reported.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said Drug Enforcement Unit officers, acting on intelligence, went to bushes off Grand Bahama Highway where they found four separate plots of marijuana plants.

According to police, the plants were six inches to two feet in height.

ASP Pinder said officers uprooted and collected 806 plants.

She said that no arrest was made, and investigations are continuing into the matter.

Meanwhile, Bimini police are investigating circumstances involving an American visitor who reportedly drowned on Tuesday while swimming with others in waters near Cat Cay.

According to reports, the man was on board a 2010 80ft Preshing yacht with five other people. The vessel was anchored in the area of Honey Moon Harbour.

ASP Pinder reported that the man was swimming when he began experiencing difficulties. He was recovered from the water unresponsive and taken to Cat Cay Clinic, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Investigations continue.