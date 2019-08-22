Police Hunt For Gunman After Late-Night Shooting

By FARRAH JOHNSON

POLICE are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting incident on Tuesday.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm the man was at a home on Commonwealth Boulevard in Elizabeth Estates when he was approached by an armed male who shot him multiple times about the body before fleeing.

The injured man was transported to hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Four males have also been taken into custody in connection with three armed robberies which occurred in separate incidences late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, a man and woman were sitting in a Chevy Express van on John F Kennedy Drive when they were approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who came from a purple Nissan Cube and robbed them of cash and other items.

The suspects escaped in the van followed by the Nissan Cube.

A short time later, police officers on patrol on John F Kennedy Drive spotted and stopped the van and arrested one of the suspects.

The second suspect escaped by jumping into a nearby lake.

Police also recovered a .45 pistol which contained seven rounds of ammunition.

In the second incident, shortly after 1am on Wednesday, a man who was sitting in a black Nissan Cube in the Fort Montagu parking lot, was approached by two armed men who came from a silver Toyota Passo and robbed him of cash and other items before stealing his vehicle and driving away.

A short time later, police arrested three adult males on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and recovered the stolen vehicle.

In the third incident, shortly before 2am, a man was sitting in his vehicle in front of a home on West Street when he was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash and a cell phone before escaping on foot. Investigations are ongoing.