By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A well-known environmentalist has slammed as “quite absurd” how solar and renewable energy penetration in this nation has been stymied, stating: “Look where it’s gotten us”.​​

Sam Duncumbe, the reEarth President speaking on Bahamas Power & Light’s power generation crisis said: “Had we looked in a meaningful way at solar I don’t believe we would be in this mess right now. It’s mind-blowing that in a country which has over 315 days of sun a year that we have so very little solar penetration. We continue to stymie solar and renewable penetration in this country. That is a huge problem and it’s quite absurd.”​​

She continued: “Businesses are suffering because they can’t operate properly with the power supply being continuously disrupted. We should not be in this position right now yet here we are. Successive governments have failed us in terms of keeping us in this energy stranglehold where we are paying exorbitant amounts for electricity.”​​

Last year, Shell North America signed a MoU with Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) for the construction of an LNG plant at Clifton Pier. “We fought LNG tooth and nail for years and kept it out of this country and now the Shell baby has come in and it’s all good. That’s ridiculous. Instead of focusing on LNG where are we not seriously exploring our options with solar, wind turbines, tidal turbines.”​​

Back in early March, BPL executives announced the fast track” of the $95m installation of 132 megawatts (MW) in power generation. The state-owned utility at the time confirmed it had contracted Wärtsilä to supply and install seven new engines in an unused section of its Clifton Pier power plant in a bid to reduce energy costs, eliminate load shedding and blackouts, and boost supply security by ultimately ending reliance on rental generation.​​

BPL chief executive Whitney Heastie said earlier this month the company sits “on the edge every day” with insufficient power being supplied to meet peak demand. He noted the company has been crippled by a decaying generation fleet, parts that can no longer be procured and manufacturers that have not responded to BPL’s requests for help.​​