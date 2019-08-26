By NATARIO McKENZIE
Tribune Business Reporter
A well-known environmentalist has slammed as “quite absurd” how solar and renewable energy penetration in this nation has been stymied, stating: “Look where it’s gotten us”.
Sam Duncumbe, the reEarth President speaking on Bahamas Power & Light’s power generation crisis said: “Had we looked in a meaningful way at solar I don’t believe we would be in this mess right now. It’s mind-blowing that in a country which has over 315 days of sun a year that we have so very little solar penetration. We continue to stymie solar and renewable penetration in this country. That is a huge problem and it’s quite absurd.”
She continued: “Businesses are suffering because they can’t operate properly with the power supply being continuously disrupted. We should not be in this position right now yet here we are. Successive governments have failed us in terms of keeping us in this energy stranglehold where we are paying exorbitant amounts for electricity.”
Last year, Shell North America signed a MoU with Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) for the construction of an LNG plant at Clifton Pier. “We fought LNG tooth and nail for years and kept it out of this country and now the Shell baby has come in and it’s all good. That’s ridiculous. Instead of focusing on LNG where are we not seriously exploring our options with solar, wind turbines, tidal turbines.”
Back in early March, BPL executives announced the fast track” of the $95m installation of 132 megawatts (MW) in power generation. The state-owned utility at the time confirmed it had contracted Wärtsilä to supply and install seven new engines in an unused section of its Clifton Pier power plant in a bid to reduce energy costs, eliminate load shedding and blackouts, and boost supply security by ultimately ending reliance on rental generation.
BPL chief executive Whitney Heastie said earlier this month the company sits “on the edge every day” with insufficient power being supplied to meet peak demand. He noted the company has been crippled by a decaying generation fleet, parts that can no longer be procured and manufacturers that have not responded to BPL’s requests for help.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
How does solar work at night?
BahamaRed 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
There are batteries that store energy for use when the sun is not out. - simple explanation.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Lithium batteries , which will pose a tremendous disposal problem soon enough. The cost of said batteries is 60% of the cost of the solar system.
People think the sun is going to shine down and turn on their refrigerators. Not even Archimedes could do it.
Go and get the price of solarizing a two bed home, it is like 20 ,000 even with duty free concessions. When the batteries fail, you pay some ridiculous duty on the replacement because the duty exemption is only on "kits".
I tried to tell them fellas, I just wanted a solar refrigerator and freezer. No dice, to setup those , it is cheaper to do the whole house.
It will be a long time before I listen to this solar crap again.
Bobsyeruncle 2 hours ago
Not necessarily. Most residential systems don't incorporate battery storage systems (I think the Tesla system is the exception), due to cost, safety and size. In most residential systems the solar power generated reverses the direction of your meter during the day so in effect you have a net negative consumption from the National Grid. Then at night, when you're no longer generating solar power, you take your power from the National Grid. Depending on the time of year and what you have consuming power on a typical day, your net power usage will be either negative or positive. We get a single power bill at the end of each year from our power company.
