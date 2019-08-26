Two Dead In 'Out Of Control' Violence

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

TWO men are dead following gun violence on two Family Islands this weekend.

Both homicides took place on Saturday, with one occurring in Marsh Harbour, Abaco and the other in James Cistern, Eleuthera.

These killings brought the total number of murders that occurred last week up to five.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the first incident occurred shortly after 3am.

Police in Abaco responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a home on Breadfruit Street in Marsh Harbour.

“There at the home, they met the lifeless body of a male with multiple gunshot wounds and another male with a gunshot wound to the leg,” police reported. “Initial investigation revealed that another male would have entered the home and shots were fired.”

The condition of the man shot to the leg was not known up to press time.

The second incident occurred roughly 18 hours later.

“According to reports, shortly before 9pm, three men, were sitting outside a residence in the settlement of James Cistern, when they were approached by a man, armed with a firearm, who opened fire in their direction injuring one of them, before running away. The island’s medical doctor was called to the scene, where he examined the injured man and pronounced him dead. No one else was injured during the incident.”

The Tribune understands the Abaco victim to be Ashton Livingston and the second to be Dwayne Rolle Jr.

On August 19, 22-year-old Dimetri Dormeus and 23-year-old Dion Adderley were killed in a double homicide in Pinewood.

On August 21, Ashton Smith was shot and killed shortly after 10pm off Cowpen Road.

Saturday’s homicides bring the murder count to 60 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records; there were 62 murders at this point last year.