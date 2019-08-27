Btvi Enrolment Up By More Than A Quarter

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

ENROLMENT at the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute is up 26 percent since the government began offering free tuition to students, BTVI President Robert Robertson said yesterday.

He was speaking to reporters following a tour of the campus that involved Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

“Registration is up a little this year, probably about seven or eight percent but you have to remember last year we started free tuition ahead of UB so last year registration was up 18 percent so in totality in the last two years it has been up about 26 percent,” he said. “In Freeport, registration was up 100 percent last year so we’ve seen a significant increase.”

BTVI has about 2,500 students per term. To be eligible for free tuition, those enrolled must be full-time students.

Mr Robertson said about 60 percent of BTVI students are workers enrolled part-time.

For his part, Dr Minnis said: “There are some students who may come from underprivileged environments and do not have the funding or the finances to attend university like UB or BTVI but they should not be marginalised who are from a better financial environment. All should be placed at the same level so each and everyone regardless of background have an opportunity to succeed so that is why it is essential that we made tuition free to each and every student. The only thing I ask of you is that you attend your courses, study hard and you succeed so that when I and my colleague ministers depart this world we will at least be able to rest in peace knowing that we left the Bahamas in great hands.”

Dr Minnis, noting UB students coming from Family Islands receive a $500 stipend, said he will discuss creating the same opportunity for Family Island students attending BTVI with the financial secretary.

“Let me get something clear to you,” he said, “the $500 is not given you to put in your pocket. The $500, you are encouraged to live in family homes, etc, rental facilities, and the $500 is given to the landlord to assist you with living arrangements.”