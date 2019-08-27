Teachers Sign Petition To Call For Principal To Go

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY two dozen teachers at Carlton Francis Primary School have signed a petition calling for the removal of the school’s principal.

Noting their issues with the principal have been “pent up” over the last two years, the teachers are “not prepared to teach” should the principal remain in her post when school opens next week, according to Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Area Vice President for New Providence Schools Vernon Rodgers.

However, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd is insisting no formal, written grievance regarding this matter has been put forth to the ministry.

“Today at Carlton Francis has been a pent up situation for the past two years since Ms Olivia Daxon has arrived at (the school),” Mr Rodgers told The Tribune yesterday.

“She’s the principal of Carlton Francis,” Mr Rodgers continued, noting she’s been accused victimisation towards her staff and unprofessionalism.

Mr Rodgers added teachers believed the principal would not be returning this year.

“They thought that over the summer there were would have been a replacement. But unfortunately the ministry tried but it was pushed down by the (Bahamas Educators Managerial Union) and the teachers are now presented with Ms Daxon again. They’re not prepared to work with this principal this school term. They’ve had enough.

“Today the teachers reported to duty, they signed the register and they were engaged in workshop today. So the teachers worked today but they also were engaged in an industrial action in terms of a petition with the return of the petition.

“We start a petition, we talked to the media houses today. We want some resolution this week before the kids come back. If the children come back and Ms Daxon is still there, the teachers are not prepared to teach. They cannot go through the victimisation of this principal another year.”

When asked to provide examples of the alleged victimisation, Mr Rodgers replied: “Okay, for example: Her initiatives do not make any sense. Her initiatives do not coincide with ministry’s policy and union policy.

“For example, if a teacher has a one hour break during the work day, 15 minutes break time and 45 minutes lunch time, some of these principals like to set a schedule where the teachers are now watching the children during lunch time. That’s in breach of general orders. Because everybody has their lunch break…That is against union policy.

“They’re implementing things that goes against our terms and conditions.”

Mr Rodgers added 21 teachers participated in today’s action and noted there are a total of 43 teachers at this school. He added the majority of them are new.

When contacted about this matter, Mr Lloyd insisted no formal grievances have been presented to him.

“My team was in a meeting today with the president of (BEMU) and I think that that issue was raised with the director and (the) deputy director,” Mr Lloyd said. “I have not seen or there’s been no written communication…from any quarters, meaning any teachers or the union for that matter, except an oral representation made by the union to the director and his team.

“There’s a very clear process for any grief or grievance that may arise in the experience of our employees or officers. It’s very clear. And would invite them to exercise that. Certainly we would be happy to address.”

Regarding the teacher’s threat to sit out, Mr Lloyd said he has no response.

“School is underway now for the teachers and the administrators would have been in conference last week and finished off their preparation for the new school year,” he said. “The administrators would have welcomed those teachers at their respective schools beginning today and we expect that they would be in preparation for the new school year and I have no doubt that Carlton Francis, the same would (apply).

“If there again is a grievance with regard to any issue of the industrial environment then put it in writing, as the prescriptions call for, let us deal with it.

“Because this is about our children,” Mr Lloyd continued. “We are committed to ensuring that our young people receive a quality education. All of our young people. And if there is anything that impedes or distracts from that, as the minister of education it’s my responsibility, along with our team to address it. And address it we will.”