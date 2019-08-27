Bpl Could Miss Target For Engines Back On Line

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Power & Light has encountered difficulties bringing its engines online and has been forced to reassess the time it will take to repair the units, the company said yesterday.
The company is bringing in an outside specialist to repair the equipment, but said impending Tropical Storm Dorian could impact the specialist’s arrival.
BPL said it ran into issues with both of its down units at the Blue Hills Power Station, which represents 44 megawatts of unavailable power.
BPL said in assessing the state of its 21-megawatt unit, it “identified an additional mechanical problem”.
BPL also said: “…To properly repair the issue, we have identified an outside specialist who is off the island. The impending tropical storm could impact the specialist’s arrival, but we are working diligently to bring them to the island. Additionally, we’re working to source the replacement parts for the equipment that we could need for the repair, depending on the specialist’s assessment, to ensure we have the needed parts on hand for repair. We believe this latest setback and the potential of an interruption due to the impending storm will push back our original timeline for getting this unit back online. Once the specialist is on site we will have a better ability to determine the impact to the timeline.”
BPL originally estimated that it will take seven to ten days to repair its system, but it now has to reassess the timeline.
The company further said: “Tests have continued on the BHPS 2nd unit (23-megawatt). While the unit passed many of the initial hurdles, some of the tests over the last 24 hours have revealed additional concerns with the unit. A specialist will be arriving on site (Wednesday) to evaluate and look to address these issues. Until the specialist arrives, it’s unclear what this delay will do to our repair and testing timeline, but we will update the public and our timeline once we have accurate information.”
BPL has been load shedding since June due to issues with the utility provider’s equipment.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
All voters need to have the BPL debacle foremost in mind when Hubert Minnis and the FNM party next ask for their support and vote in a general election. No government in the history of the Bahamas has ever been so incompetent and incapable of governing. Our only salvation thus far has been the robust and resilient health of the U.S. economy since President Trump took office in early 2017, but the longest bull market run in U.S. history is becoming increasingly strained and many believe it will end in a crash sometime next year.. As the tide of a booming U.S. economy flows out, the gross incompetence of the Minnis-led FNM government will be exposed like never before for all to see and experience in a most vicious way. Minnis and his merry band of bandits have squandered, through their incompetence, vital preparations that should have been made over the past two years for an impending serious downturn in our economy. Not only are we going to be be without a reliable source of electricity, but also a reliable source of water. The writing is on the wall as plain as day for all to see.
Dawes 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
No Government in the history of the Bahamas has ever been so incompetent and incapable of governing except for the one before and the one before that. You know the ones who also dealt with load shedding every summer (not as bad as this one) and did nothing. At least this one is getting a new power plant built (though this should have been done within the first two years). So yes this Government is bad but nothing on the last few who knew this day was coming and did nothing.
Sickened 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
Lol! I love living in this Mad Max country.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
BPL could learn a lesson from the bush mechanic KEEP A SPARE TIRE IN YOUR CAR!!!! CHECK THE PRESSURE ON THAT TIRE EVERY 6 MONTHS!!!!!
I am amused every time they need a spare part and it takes 6 months to deliver.
