Bpl Could Miss Target For Engines Back On Line

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power & Light has encountered difficulties bringing its engines online and has been forced to reassess the time it will take to repair the units, the company said yesterday.

The company is bringing in an outside specialist to repair the equipment, but said impending Tropical Storm Dorian could impact the specialist’s arrival.

BPL said it ran into issues with both of its down units at the Blue Hills Power Station, which represents 44 megawatts of unavailable power.

BPL said in assessing the state of its 21-megawatt unit, it “identified an additional mechanical problem”.

BPL also said: “…To properly repair the issue, we have identified an outside specialist who is off the island. The impending tropical storm could impact the specialist’s arrival, but we are working diligently to bring them to the island. Additionally, we’re working to source the replacement parts for the equipment that we could need for the repair, depending on the specialist’s assessment, to ensure we have the needed parts on hand for repair. We believe this latest setback and the potential of an interruption due to the impending storm will push back our original timeline for getting this unit back online. Once the specialist is on site we will have a better ability to determine the impact to the timeline.”

BPL originally estimated that it will take seven to ten days to repair its system, but it now has to reassess the timeline.

The company further said: “Tests have continued on the BHPS 2nd unit (23-megawatt). While the unit passed many of the initial hurdles, some of the tests over the last 24 hours have revealed additional concerns with the unit. A specialist will be arriving on site (Wednesday) to evaluate and look to address these issues. Until the specialist arrives, it’s unclear what this delay will do to our repair and testing timeline, but we will update the public and our timeline once we have accurate information.”

BPL has been load shedding since June due to issues with the utility provider’s equipment.