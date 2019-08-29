Water Sales Up Ahead Of Storm’S Passage

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

WITH Hurricane Dorian expected to begin impacting the southern Bahamas tonight, some businesses in New Providence have already seen an increase in water sales since the storm was announced.

Nieisha Marcellus, an Echo Water accountant, confirmed to The Tribune yesterday there has been an uptick in water purchases since the announcement of the storm. She added these are primarily from the company’s independent vendors.

“People are definitely stocking up but it’s more of our independent drivers, persons who come in and purchase water for their depots. So people who have water depots, they’re coming in more.”

When asked if there’s been a major increase, Ms Marcellus replied: “Some persons come about two-three times a day. But they’re definitely coming a bit more because we open through the lunch hour now and we’re open past 5:00.”

She added this uptick began Tuesday and continued throughout yesterday. She said customers have confirmed that this is because of the storm; which is a typical feature of the hurricane season.

“Hurricane season, yes, we’re pretty busy for the hurricane season,” she said.

Rebecca Knowles, a secretary at Bahama Blu, made similar comments to The Tribune, adding this company has also experience an increase in water sales.

She also noted people have come in to purchase water for their depots, adding this influx began yesterday.

However, when The Tribune contacted Super Valu on Mackey Street, this newspaper was informed by a cashier that has not been an increase in water and other supplies by patrons.

These comments were substantiated by consumers The Tribune canvassed yesterday - the majority of whom said they have not begun any hurricane preparation yet.

“We thought about purchasing specific goods for the storm, but since it only seems like tropical storm conditions, we’re not going to any more,” Hannah, 23, told The Tribune.

Mrs Roberts, 34, expressed similar sentiments, saying her family has not done anything yet for the storm. She added if conditions worsen Thursday, her family will purchase nonperishable items and water then.

However, Nicole, 30, told the Tribune her family has already purchased battery operated fans as well as sands bags too secure the doors of her home.