Two Dead After Shooting And Stabbing

Two men are dead after a stabbing and a shooting on Friday night.

In the first incident, shortly before 9pm, two men at a home on Bowe Avenue, Montel Heights were involved in an altercation which resulted in one of them stabbing the other. The injured man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In the second incident, shortly before 11pm, a man was standing in front of a bar on Carmichael Road, when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before getting into a silver vehicle and speeding away. Paramedics visited the scene and attempted to revive the injured man but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with these investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.