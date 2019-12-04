Court Reserves Decision On Nightclub Death

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE Court of Appeal is currently considering whether to accede to two convicts’ claims that they didn’t murder another man execution style after beating him up outside of a New Providence nightclub five years ago.

Appellate Justices Jon Isaacs, Roy Jones and Milton Evans reserved their decision on whether to overturn the convictions of Milargo “Mally” Humes and Anthon “Crazy” Meadows for the 2014 shooting death of Teran Greenslade.

The announcement came after a full day of submissions by the attorneys of the two men, Christina Galanos and Stanley Rolle, respectively, as to why their clients should get off the hook for the December 1, 2014 murder. Both Humes and Meadows are currently serving 40-year sentences for the crime.

According to reports at the time, the 23-year-old Greenslade died after he was shot in the head following an argument at a nightclub with other men over a woman. Local pathologist Dr Caryn Sands said Greenslade died from a single gunshot wound to the head. He also suffered an abrasion to the face, a laceration to the left side of his lower lip, an abrasion overlying his right collar bone and abrasions on the back of both of his hands and right elbow.

Dr Sands said those injuries were consistent with blunt force, which meant that either an object struck Greenslade or he struck an object.

According to the evidence led at trial, the Crown’s key witness, a woman by the name of Gabrielle Rolle, testified that on the date in question, she went to the High Rollers nightclub in Coral Harbour with both Humes and Meadows in a gold-coloured car. While in the club, she met several people, including Greenslade, whom she knew as “World Boss”, and Jamaal Johnson, with whom she had graduated from CC Sweeting High School.

Ms Rolle said while in the club that night, she danced with “plenty people”, including those four.

According to Ms Rolle, at some point, Mr Johnson said something to her and, as a result she approached Meadows and asked him why he bumped into her old classmate. In response, Meadows told her that while Mr Johnson was dancing, he pointed his “gun finger” at him like “he had a vibe”.

Ms Rolle further testified that after awhile, she went outside to sit in the car because she was drunk. Afterwards, Humes, Meadows, and someone she referred to as “Dapper” came out of the club and started dancing in the road next to the car. She said Humes was leaning on the hood of the car. He and Meadows then walked over to a crowd of people.

Ms Rolle said Humes eventually came back to the driver’s side of the car where she was seated before returning to the crowd. However, she testified that after Humes came from the driver’s side of the car, he went into the hood of the car, closed it and returned to the crowd.

Ms Rolle said that was when she heard two gunshots and saw Greenslade fall to the ground. Afterwards, Meadows, Humes and “Dapper” got in the car and she sped off in the direction of the Lynden Pindling International Airport. She said she was swerving as she was driving because she was both afraid and drunk. She also said the three men were shouting at her to drive off.

Afterwards, “Dapper” started driving the vehicle and dropped Ms Rolle off at her house in Cable Beach.

Meanwhile, Jessica Charles testified that while at the club sometime after 1pm on the date in question, she heard an altercation outside and upon investigating, saw a man—Greenslade—getting beat up by three or four other people. One of those persons was beating the deceased with crutches, she said.

Ms Charles said one of the people doing the beating was Meadows, and although she didn’t know the other persons, one of them was dark-skinned and had “funny eyes”.

Ms Charles said as she was walking away from the altercation, she heard gunshots that caused her to drop to the ground for safety. Afterwards, she heard people screaming and observed a crowd gathering around Greenslade. She said she then observed Meadows put a gun in his waist, though she did not see him shoot anybody.

Afterwards, a slim, fair-skinned lady she had seen Meadows with earlier in the evening pulled up in a gold-coloured Honda, at which point, those who were beating up Greenslade hopped in that car and sped off.

After the gold coloured Honda left the scene, Ms Charles assisted a screaming female in placing Greenslade in her (Ms Charles’) car to take him to the hospital. She said while driving, they saw the police and an ambulance, the former of whom made them get out of the vehicle.

Ms Charles said she subsequently observed an officer go into her car and check Greenslade’s pulse. Afterwards, she said someone said to them: “Ya’ll did a good job. He died.”

During yesterday’s proceedings, the issue arose as to whether the object Humes retrieved from the car was a gun, much less a weapon. Crown prosecutor Abigail Farrington submitted that based on the circumstances of the incident in question, it was likely a gun. Additionally, Ms Farrington submitted that based on the surveillance footage of the incident, the object retrieved was in fact a weapon.

However, Ms Galanos submitted that the surveillance footage was “extremely unclear”, and from her perspective, she could not see the alleged weapon “at all” due to the poor quality of the footage. Meanwhile, Justice Isaacs suggested that the object in question could have been a cudgel, a knife, or even a bat.

Meanwhile, Mr Rolle submitted that while Meadows was present when the fight took place, he was involved in no plan to shoot Greenslade, and neither did his client shoot the deceased. Mr Rolle also encouraged the appellate judges to find Ms Rolle’s evidence unreliable.