Resign? I’M Going Nowhere

By RIEL MAJOR
Tribune Staff Reporter
rmajor@tribunemedia.net
ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel said Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis needs “to stop playing politics” after the Cat Island MP called for him to be fired or resign.
His comments came a day after Mr Davis said the Attorney General brought the criminal justice system into “ill repute” due to the handling of the trials of two PLP members. Speaking to reporters outside of Cabinet yesterday, Mr Bethel said Mr Davis is just playing politics.
“He knows that the Attorney General plays no role in the conduct of any investigation, so I have nothing further to say at this time,” Mr Bethel said.
“They (are) calling for everybody to resign, I mean I’m only being added to a very long list of people that they want to resign.
“At the end of the day you know we have a duty to protect and observe every provision of the constitution of The Bahamas. Chief among which is that in the exercise of the discretion of the Attorney General, he does so under the command of no man.”
On Monday, the opposition leader called for the resignation of the Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Mr Bethel, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands and National Security Minister Marvin Dames following the “political prosecution” against PLP members.
Mr Davis recounted some of the facts related to former Labour Minister Shane Gibson’s bribery case and that of former PLP Senator Frank Smith who was also acquitted of bribery charges earlier this year.
“Throughout the two cases that have been completed, we have witnessed with great horror and disbelief, incontrovertible evidence of grave and rank prosecutorial misconduct and corruption,” Mr Davis said on Monday night.
In Mr Gibson’s case, the lead police investigator admitted it was wrong to meet key witnesses to synchronise their statements, something Supreme Court Justice Carolita Bethel also said was “very wrong”. Assistant Superintendent of Police Debra Thompson testified that this is a common practice and that Commissioner Anthony Ferguson and Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin were aware it happened in the case.
“In the face of all this, the Attorney General who is the head of the bar, an officer of the court and the chief legal guardian of the integrity of the judiciary, did absolutely nothing save for a wink here and a nod there, bringing the administration of the criminal justice systems into ill repute and the laughing stock of the region,” Mr Davis said.
“Carl Bethel must explain to the Bahamian people how we got to where we are - placing the government in a position to be sued in a court of law for malicious prosecution. And while he is at it, he has to explain to the Bahamian pole how much these persecutions have cost the taxpayers with nothing to show.”
Mr Bethel has so far refused to reveal the legal fees associated with the cases.
“We are hearing all kinds of numbers from $20,000 per day to $1.4 million in total,” Mr Davis said.
“This government could find huge sums of money to pay lawyers for these politically driven cases with trumped up charges but refuses to pay the workers monies duly owed to them.”
Naughtydread 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Carl Bethel is looking more and more like a clown everyday.He should do everyone a favor and resign. No sense allowing this incompetent clown to continue to waste taxpayers dollars on his continued shenanigans. SHAME SHAME SHAME!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
The mere fact that Bethel's arrogance and incompetence make corrupt scoundrels like Frank Smith, Shane Gibson and Philip Davis look good is ample grounds alone for the public to demand that Minnis remove him from office and appoint another person worthy of being AG.
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Lmao.
No worries the electorate will move this entire administration
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
3 PLPs commenting here? LOL
yeahyasee 7 minutes ago
LOL
sealice 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
yea we can tell u still dere..... we still smell ya all the way out east wit dis west vind blowin.....
TalRussell 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Yeah, no.The AG must know that he's gambling on words to fool the popoulaces. The constabulary investigates to gather evidence of a crime but isn't it the comrade attorney general's office that has final sign-off as to its strengths when it comes down to whether or not to prosecute?
