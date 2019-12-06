Dorian Cause Huge Water Damage In Marco City

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 2,500 homes in the Marco City constituency sustained water damage as a result of flooding during Hurricane Dorian, according to area MP Michael Pintard.

He has organised the Marco City Coalition which is assisting families with restoration and relief efforts in his constituency.

Mr Pintard said that relief workers have been able to help many families by distributing building materials for home repairs, as well as water, food, and care packages to constituents.

He said some homes in the area had up to eight feet of flood water. He thanked those who have contributed to the relief efforts.

“We are busy with a project restoration for Grand Bahama,” Mr Pintard said. “More than 2,500 homes in Marco City were flooded anywhere from a couple inches of water, all the way to eight feet. As a result of all your contributions, we have been able to touch many families.”

He also commended his team in Marco City for their continued dedication.

“They have tirelessly spent their time and resources to assist residents, and many of their own homes have been damaged. But nevertheless, they have sacrificed their time whether I was present or away officially on government business,” Mr Pintard said.

He said the demand for drinking water is extremely high.

“We will continue with our water distribution over the next several months. We have a very serious challenge where city water has not yet returned to normal,” he said.

The island’s fresh water supply was also significantly impacted when storm surge flooded the well fields, resulting in salty tap water.