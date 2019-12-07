Woman Awaiting Deportation Dies At Police Station

Police are investigating after a woman awaiting deportation died at the Central Police Station in Grand Bahama on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 6pm, the 51-year-old Haitian woman – who had been convicted of breaching the Immigration Act – was found unresponsive while in the custody suite at the station.

EMS personnel transported her to the Rand Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected in this matter.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.