Increase In Minimum Wage ‘A Cold, Cynical Act’ To Garner Support - Mitchell

THE prime minister’s recent announcement of a minimum wage increase for government employees is a “pathetic and desperate measure” to “buy support” from the electorate, Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell has said.

Mr Mitchell, in a statement yesterday, said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement on Friday was not an “act of generosity”, but rather a “cold, cynical, calculated move” to garner support from the public service.

Mr Mitchell said the announcement was even more suspect because it came “at a time when the government has the lowest ratings of any government since the United Bahamian Party (UBP) was expelled from office”.

The PLP chairman also questioned the government’s “about face” on the issue, as he said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest recently said no minimum wage increase was being contemplated.

Mr Mitchell’s statement was in response to remarks Dr Minnis made on the sidelines of an event on Friday, during which he told reporters that wages for government workers would be “elevated”.

Dr Minnis’ comments came in response to questions about minimum wage in the face of an increased cost of living.

“What I can also say is the minimum wage that government pays its staff, that will be elevated, but the minister responsible for public service will give more details on that,” Dr Minnis said.

The Tribune contacted Public Service and National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle yesterday, but he referred this newspaper to his permanent secretary Donella Bodie for details on the proposed wage increase. She could not be reached, so The Tribune contacted Mr Turnquest on the issue, who then told this newspaper to contact either Mr Rolle, or Dr Minnis’ office.

Nonetheless, Dr Minnis also said on Friday that government workers would also receive a $1,400 lump sum payment by the end of the month. Those benefitting from the lump sum payment include immigration officers, customs officers, police officers, defence force officers, teachers, as well as doctors and nurses from the Public Hospitals Authority, Dr Minnis said.

When asked if there are any plans to increase the minimum wage in the private sector, Dr Minnis said the private sector’s minimum wage could not be increased without more consideration.

He said: “(We) will have to take the long-term impact into consideration but the government sector would be elevated. I know that all those individuals I mentioned, the defence force and all them.

“I know they’re aggressively and anxiously waiting their $1,400 lump sum for Christmas. I would hope that they would spend their money here in our economy because we need it after Hurricane Dorian as opposed to running to the US or wherever.”

However, Mr Mitchell dismissed Dr Minnis’ pronouncements as disingenuous.

“This is a pathetic and desperate measure to buy support from the electorate at a time when the government has the lowest ratings of any government since the UBP was expelled from office,” he said yesterday.

“Just about three months ago, the finance minister told the country we couldn’t afford the lump sum payment to public servants because of (Hurricane Dorian). What has happened since then to cause the situation to change?

“Similarly, the finance minister said no minimum wage rise was contemplated. What factors are there in the economy which caused the prime minister’s about face?”

Mr Mitchell added: “You can be sure that the prime minister gives with one hand and takes with the next. This is not an act of generosity, but a cold, cynical, calculated move to (garner) public service support.

“…We will not oppose any measure that gives more spending power in the hands of the ordinary consumer. But it is important that we do not have a government shamelessly pandering (to the electorate) without any thought of the larger impacts.

“…We also say that the PLP is committed to a livable wage for all citizens of this Commonwealth.”

The public sector minimum wage is presently $210 per week.