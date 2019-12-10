‘No Surprises’: Culmer Warns Fnm Mps - Don’T Back Pm, You Don’T Back Party

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

FREE National Movement chairman Carl Culmer expects all FNM parliamentarians to support Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in today’s vote of no confidence in the House of Assembly, though he declined to discuss what repercussions could befall those who don’t.

“If you don’t support the leader, you are telling us upfront you don’t support the party and the government,” he said yesterday.

The Tribune understands the FNM’s parliamentary caucus held a special meeting on Sunday evening to strategise about today’s motion, which Dr Minnis is expected to easily defeat. “There will be no surprises,” Mr Culmer said.

Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller, a frequent FNM critic of the Minnis administration, will likely attract attention for how he votes.

Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, his counterpart in frequently criticising his own party, is expected to miss the sitting - last week he said he will be out of the country.

Mr Miller declined to discuss his intentions yesterday and said he was still discussing the matter with his advisers.

The no confidence motion comes after opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis accused Dr Minnis of “knowingly, intentionally, and deliberately” misleading the House by claiming Brent Symonette was not involved in discussions and negotiations over renting the Town Centre Mall to host the General Post Office when he was minister of immigration and financial services. Mr Symonette is part owner of the mall. A parliamentary resolution is required to permit a sitting MP to benefit from a contract with the government.

After he resigned from Cabinet, the St Anne’s MP revealed Dr Minnis called him to discuss the government’s plans to rent the mall before the resolution was brought to Parliament, an admission that appeared to contradict the resolution that was passed. Mr Symonette said the pair discussed the size of the mall to be leased and the cost of doing so.

Maurice Tynes, former parliamentary clerk, said lying or misleading Parliament is a “serious charge even though members throw it around so often.”

“They are supposed to stick to what the resolution says and debate on those terms; and the PLP probably intentionally made their resolution very narrow to restrict them, but I’m sure the government will use the opportunity to talk about all the good things they have done and all the wrong the PLP has done in the past,” he said.

He expects the FNM to move an amendment to Mr Davis’ motion to say the House has confidence in the prime minister.

“That’s what usually happens, and after doing that they would then would go after the PLP,” he said. “You know how this is going to work, but it’s not pleasant and not good for a democracy for this to be done. When the numbers are what they are now in terms of parliamentary composition and you’re the opposition, you’re hoping to put on record some of the things you think were really egregious and hope they stick with the public.”