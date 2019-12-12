Three Remanded On Charges Of Armed Robbery

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THREE employees of a solid-waste management company were remanded to prison yesterday over allegations they robbed a local wholesale agency at gunpoint of over $60,000 worth of cigarettes and one of the company’s delivery trucks last week.

Remardo Braynen, Lashad Joshua Knowles and Willis Hanna were each charged with conspiring to and subsequently making good on their plot to rob Rashad Seymour at gunpoint of one of the Bahamas Wholesale Agency’s (BWA) white, Mitsubishi Fuso trucks worth $57,000 on December 5.

In doing so, the trio is alleged to have stolen a number of pallets containing groceries worth $6,412, as well as a separate pallet containing some 34 cases of Aspen cigarettes worth $64,957.11.

Meanwhile, another man, 22-year-old Jerry Joseph Louis, was charged with robbing a woman, Jennifer Toussaint, at gunpoint of her red, Toyota Passo worth $4,000 on December 6, and dishonestly receiving said vehicle.

None of the men were required to enter pleas to the charges during their arraignment before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis yesterday. Bail was denied and they were all remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until March 4 when they will be served with a voluntary bill of indictment.

They each have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Attorney Bernard Ferguson represented Braynen, Knowles and Hanna. Louis was unrepresented.