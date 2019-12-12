Minnis Brother In Assault Probe

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating an allegation that Cyril “Boxer” Minnis, the brother of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, punched a woman in the face at the Registrar General’s Office in Grand Bahama on Wednesday.

Kevin Mortimer, chief superintendent of police, confirmed yesterday that there is an active investigation into this.

Tiffany Dennison, a lawyer with whom Mr Minnis has a long-running legal dispute, filed the complaint with police.

She claimed Mr Minnis called her “a white (expletive)”, prompting her to tell him to “shut the (expletive) up” and “sit the (expletive) down”. Afterwards, she was allegedly struck on her jaw.

Two alleged witnesses corroborated her claims to The Tribune, saying many people witnessed the incident. However, when contacted yesterday, Mr Minnis alleged it was Ms Dennison who assaulted him “with her finger.” Asked if he punched her, he first said “no comment.”

However, he later said: “If I strike her, and she a big, red woman, wouldn’t she have marks all over her?”

Meanwhile, Ms Dennison said she wants the matter handled properly.

“I would like to see justice done and attended to as it normally would be if any other person was involved and I do hope this is treated appropriately,” she told this newspaper.

For his part, Mr Minnis said police did not arrest him for a reason.