Minnis Brother In Assault Probe

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
POLICE are investigating an allegation that Cyril “Boxer” Minnis, the brother of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, punched a woman in the face at the Registrar General’s Office in Grand Bahama on Wednesday.
Kevin Mortimer, chief superintendent of police, confirmed yesterday that there is an active investigation into this.
Tiffany Dennison, a lawyer with whom Mr Minnis has a long-running legal dispute, filed the complaint with police.
She claimed Mr Minnis called her “a white (expletive)”, prompting her to tell him to “shut the (expletive) up” and “sit the (expletive) down”. Afterwards, she was allegedly struck on her jaw.
Two alleged witnesses corroborated her claims to The Tribune, saying many people witnessed the incident. However, when contacted yesterday, Mr Minnis alleged it was Ms Dennison who assaulted him “with her finger.” Asked if he punched her, he first said “no comment.”
However, he later said: “If I strike her, and she a big, red woman, wouldn’t she have marks all over her?”
Meanwhile, Ms Dennison said she wants the matter handled properly.
“I would like to see justice done and attended to as it normally would be if any other person was involved and I do hope this is treated appropriately,” she told this newspaper.
For his part, Mr Minnis said police did not arrest him for a reason.
BMW 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
Here you have a typical bahamian male. First thing done is violence. Why was he not arrested?
Hoda 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
He is a big idiot, and to be honest she is too, all round the place carrying, very rude, then wanna cry when you get treat how you act or start what you cant finish. Both are typical Bahamian's
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
He must be arrested, this cannot just be ignored. This is assault plain and simple, I don't care what she said....
mandela 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Yes, he has to be a sissy, a women beater he should be totally ashamed of himself, now let's see if political favor is going to be handed down and awarded, This should be a good test.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Clearly boxer did it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Tweedle-Dumb Minnis and his violent brother seem to have a lot in common: arrogance, nastiness, bad temper, racist leanings, etc. This should not be at all surprising though if they were brought up (reared) together in the same household in their more formative younger years.
CatIslandBoy 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
I know both of these individuals. He probably struck her after she instigated it (No excuse). However, to make the leap that somehow the Prime Minister might be inclined to intervene is beyond the pale and insulting. Such undeveloped thinking!
