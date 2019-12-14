Woman Found Dead In Nassau Village

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Nassau Village area on Saturday morning.

According to reports, at around 7am, a man was walking on a track road between Lewis Street and Hope Gardens when he discovered the body. Police said foul play is suspected.

A relative speaking at the scene said the victim was her sister, Cleo Lockhart, a mother of six and Nassau Village resident.

At around 3am, police had responded to a report of gunshots in the area, but didn’t find anything or anyone.

Information that can assist the investigation can be given to the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477).