$17m Drone Deal Takes Crime Fight To The Sky

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of National Security Marvin Dames signed a $17m contract with California-based Swift Systems yesterday for a multi-agency drone programme he said should lead to “record level” crime reduction.

Flanked by heads of law enforcement agencies at a press conference at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Coral Harbour base, Mr Dames said as a result of the initiative, “The Bahamas can expect to see a record level reduction in crimes, in migrant smuggling, in drug smuggling, in firearm smuggling.”

He added: “This contract is for about $17m and it’s for 55 short and medium range drones - we did that purposely because what that will allow for us to do, it will allow for us to accommodate all the law enforcement agencies. That is the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Bahamas Department of Corrections. We also have the immigration, customs and as well as the other government ministries. It is expected that these drones will be used throughout the length and breadth of this country.”

All law enforcement agencies will have use of the drones for various activities. From following suspects of a robbery, finding the location of illegal immigrants, having an aerial view of the prison or pinpointing a drug boat, Mr Dames is confident that the drones will change the landscape of law enforcement in the country.

“No matter how much money you spend, no matter how much training you do, no matter how much equipment you purchase, if these agencies are not talking to each other on a daily basis we are not going to get anywhere,” he said. “So we have made it our mission and our commitment to ensure that this technology will be multi-agency and shared between all of the agencies. And I am going to take it a step further, not only the agencies but there are other ministries in government that can benefit from this.”

The Bahamas Unmanned Aerial System Solution contract will include training of law enforcement officers. According to Mr Dames, the programme is expected to be used on Family Islands as well.

He said that the drones in addition to the ShotSpotter gun detection technology, will have a combined effect in tackling crime.

“We did talk about the establishment of a drone academy and that is coming as well as we move forward and we talked about the real-time crime centre and the Royal Bahamas Police Force is in the process of completing its real time centre as well as the defence force. It will have a large video screen and it can view any event anywhere in this country and that’s the objective there. And we intend to integrate all of this technology and so for example, we spoke about ShotSpotter, when ShotSpotter is triggered, the drones will be wired where it can respond to the gunshot,” he said.

The Mount Moriah MP also said law enforcement is continuing to beef up its efforts including adding 130 new recruits to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Several law enforcement contracts are expected to be signed in early 2020; they will include the installation of 500 new CCTV cameras and on January 3, body cameras for police officers.