Abaco Resort To Host Christmas Party

AN Abaco resort is hosting a Christmas party for the island’s residents today, to bring much needed cheer to the storm-torn community.

Treasure Sands’ “Treasured Christmas” event is expected to host more than 300 Abaco children, who will receive free gifts and other giveaways.

Treasure Sands Limited Managing Director Joshua Stivers told The Tribune the company had received six to seven pallets of gifts donated from the resort Baker’s Bay and individuals from the United States. The children will be given a variety of gifts such as basketballs, footballs, dolls, shoes, books, and science kits.

Mr Stivers explained the children will be choosing gifts in respect to their ages. Along with gifts, there will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, cookie decorating, Christmas carols, and Santa Claus will be at the event for pictures. Mr Stivers hopes the party will boost morale on the island.

“It’s kind of our gift you know to the community for this holiday season just so they can have some sense of normalcy during this very tragic aftermath,” Mr Stivers said. “You know a lot of building (is) going on and so many people lost so much and so you know it’ll hopefully instil hope, love, and compassion in the community. So that you know, just kind of bring everybody spirits up for the holiday.

“It was obviously, you know a venue and a platform for the children to have a Christmas, have a picture with Santa Claus, and to play together and see each other but also a gift to all the adults that are a part of it to see the happy faces. To see the smile on the children’s faces when they come in and experience the games or doing cookie decorating.”

So far, 20 volunteers are slated to help at the event.

The party will be held at Head Start Academy in Treasure Cay, Abaco today from 3pm-11pm and the island’s residents are invited to attend.