Bahamasair Makes First Gb Departure To Us Post-Dorian

Bahamasair’s first international departure from Grand Bahama since Hurricane Dorian was hailed by a Cabinet minister as “a really positive step for residents”.

Senator Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama, who greeted passengers on the national flag carrier’s return flight from Florida, said the service sent a further signal that Grand Bahama was returning to normal following the category five storm.

Bahamasair represented the second international flight coming to Grand Bahama in three days, as Sunwing arrived from Canada with 189 passengers at the weekend.

“The flight today really means that we’re getting to back to normal for our residents because the Bahamasair flight is what accommodates our residents moving back and forth to Florida, and so today is really a positive step for residents,” Mr Thompson said.

The temporary facility at Grand Bahama International Airport has been cleared for all international flights. Besides Bahamasair’s resumption of regular flights, Silver Airlines is expected to start services later this week while American Airlines should return in early 2020.

Bahamasair’s flight to Fort Lauderdale left on Monday morning just after 9am with 35 passengers, including Iram Lewis, minister of state for disaster preparedness, management and restoration, and Rudy Meadows, deputy chairman of Bahamasair.

Mr Lewis said: “We are killing two birds with one stone. Infrastructure, the airport is up and running; and from the economy position, tourism is now up and running.

“This is a very important day in our recovery effort. It is good to be a part of the rebuilding process. I’m happy to see that our own national flag carrier was the first out of the gate to bring an international flight into South Florida, our closest neighbour.

“It speaks to the world that we are not just lying down but trying to help ourselves and ask them [for] much-needed assistance. It is a very big day for not only Grand Bahama, but The Bahamas because we know Grand Bahama contributes greatly to our GDP and the fact that we can now receive tourists is very significant.”

The flight, which returned to Grand Bahama after midday, was met and welcomed in Fort Lauderdale by Dale Holness, mayor of Broward County.