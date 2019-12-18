Bimini Readies For Major Cruise Boost

Bimini residents are being urged to exploit the "unique opportunity" that will be created when Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages brings 2,800 passengers to the island three times' a fortnight.

The Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) teamed with the flamboyant UK entrepreneur's latest venture to stage a Town Hall meeting in north Bimini, where the community was invited to participate and benefit from the arrival of the Scarlet Lady cruise ship.

The ship is set to call in Bimini three times every two weeks, bringing with it some 2,800 visitors or "sailors" - as Virgin Voyages brands its customers - per call.

"The TDC is charged with creating the linkages into the tourism economy, thereby ensuring that there is trickle down into the hands of Bahamians - in this instance, the people of Bimini in particular," said chief executive, Janet Johnson.

"This is a unique opportunity for us to enter into the tourism sector as stakeholders instead of employees as the 'sailors' will be looking for things to do, places to visit and souvenirs to buy."

Virgin Voyages said it will honour the Government's plastic-free initiative through removing all waste from the island and using recyclable items as much as possible. To encourage Bahamian entrepreneurs, they have offered to bring skills training through the Branson School of Entrepreneurship in conjunction with the TDC and its Community-Based Tourism (CBT) programmes with the University of The Bahamas.

"We are pleased to offer skills training for local people who wish to start new tourism businesses or who wish to expand an existing business," said Jill Stoneberg of Virgin Voyages. "We are aware that our customers will be seeking authentically Bahamian experiences that will enrich their experience here in Bimini, so it is imperative that we meet customer demand. A Virgin Voyages Destination app is to be launched informing their customers as to all available experiences at no charge to the business itself. "

Entrepreneurs are being encouraged to seek further information from the TDC or the local administrator's office on participation in these workshops in the New Year.