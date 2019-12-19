Another $300,000 For Dorian Relief

THE Moore Bahamas Foundation announced $300,000 in new grants for Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery, part of $1m in support pledged by conservation philanthropist Louis Bacon. The new grants follow Moore Bahamas’ funding for emergency aid in the immediate days after the hurricane and a post-hurricane needs assessment. The grants will help address continuing emergency needs and accelerate the recovery of the Bahamas’ spectacular ecosystems and its economy.

“In the wake of Dorian’s destruction, our goal is to support families as they reconstruct the best possible future for themselves and their communities,” said Mr Bacon, chairman of The Moore Charitable Foundation and Moore Bahamas Foundation, its local affiliate. “By supporting environmental restoration and humanitarian relief alike, Moore Bahamas hopes to help the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco get their lives and their economy back on track.”

Moore Bahamas is supporting organisations that are deploying recovery resources over the next year, including a partnership with the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) to conduct ecosystem damage assessments for the maritime and mangrove habitats of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“The post-storm assessments funded by the Moore Bahamas Foundation will guide how and where to make the most impactful habitat restoration investments,” said Shelley Cant-Woodside, BNT’s director of science. “In addition to fueling the Bahamas’ tourism economy, healthy ecosystems play a crucial role in buffering our communities against the effects of future storms.”

Moore Bahamas is also providing the Ranfurly Home with emergency staffing support.