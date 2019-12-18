Judges Pay In Line For 6% Increase

By Syann Thompson

A report tabled in the House of Assembly yesterday recommended judges receive an overall increase of six percent in their current salaries.

As parliament wrapped up for 2019, The Judges’ Remuneration and Pensions Commission report tabled in the House of Assembly made several key recommendations for judges in The Bahamas.

The report recommends a six percent increase in salary across the board for judges in order to compensate for insufficient increases over the last ten years; and an additional three percent increase each year starting from 2018.

The Commission stated the Judiciary must be able to attract high standing and competent lawyers to the Bench.

“This Commission understands that in the ‘real world’ it is highly unlikely that that the average earnings of judges will be able to compare with the average earnings of the Bar for top lawyers,” the report highlighted.

The document explained judges received effectively less than one percent per year in increases over the last ten years.

The report stated, “In addition to the initial increase of six percent in salaries, the Commission further recommends that the Justices receive annual increases thereafter that should exceed inflation if we are to attract Justices of a high calibre. Industry standard increases for senior executives in Bahamian private entities is in the range of two percent to four percent and the Commission therefore recommends an annual increase of three percent.”

Among them include, the salaries of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to be increased to $127,468 per annum, a six percent increase over the current salary $120,253, the President of the Court of Appeal to be increased from $115,902 to $122, 856 per annum , Senior Justice of the Supreme Court to be increased from $113,219 to $120,012 per annum, an ordinary Justice of the Supreme Court increased to $106,041 to $112,403 and Justice of the Court of Appeal from $113,219 to $120,013 per annum.

The Supreme Court has a maximum complement of 15 justices, inclusive of the Chief Justice and four Senior Justices. The Court of Appeal comprises six Justices, four of whom are appointed and the other two are acting Justices.

Section four of The Judges’ Remuneration and Pensions Act every three years allows for a Commission to be formed to review the adequacy of salaries, allowances and pensions for judges and thereafter a report is given to the Prime Minister for approval after it is made public in the House of Assembly.