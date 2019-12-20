Aml Distributes Food Vouchers For Christmas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

REPRESENTATIVES from over 70 soup kitchens, churches and feeding centres received vouchers from AML Foods Limited to purchase food for Christmas.

The $40 vouchers were distributed on Friday at Solomon’s Yamacraw store to the members of the Bahamas Feeding Network. The proceeds were collected from the company’s Feed 5,000 Families campaign, which has been extended for another week. During the campaign, the public and corporate Bahamas can purchase or donate to Solomon’s Fresh Market, Solomon’s and Cost Right locations in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Campaign founder and AML Foods Limited Vice President Marketing & Public Relations Renea Bastian revealed that the company raised $100,000 and have distributed 2,500 vouchers so far. She expects the money raised will increase.

She added: “We’ve had a number of commitments from persons in the community as well as other organizations. So, going through the weekend, we’re hoping that we can reach our goal of $150,000 and at that time we will distribute those packages to persons in need. “

“This year we’re not only donating to the Bahamas Feeding Network and their entire network of charities but we’ve also included the persons who were affected by Hurricane Dorian. So this year, we’re proud to say that persons in both Abaco and persons affected in Grand Bahama will receive Christmas meals packages due to the kind generosity of corporate Bahamas as well as our customers.”

Bahamas Feeding Network Executive Director Philip Smith explained the organization will be in Grand Bahama on Monday to do distributions. Smith encouraged the public to donate: “Hopefully now we’ll get a lot of persons going to the stores over the next few days. So we’re hoping that we reach our goal of $150,000. So whatever all of you or any of you can do to make this happen that’s sharing the link which we are sending out. So share the link.”

Also, in attendance was Patricia Minnis -– the wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

“I’m here in full support of what the Feeding Network has been doing over the past three years that I’ve been involved with them. As their motto always– nobody, no child, should go hungry,” she said.

“We have to have other organizations that assist in feeding communities. So, yes, I want to be a part of this because I want to make sure no child in particular, no household goes hungry.

Individuals looking to donate can do so online at www.dominos242.com