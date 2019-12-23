‘Plp Tried To Buy The 2017 Election’: Bannister Accuses Christie Regime Of Spending Millions

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister yesterday accused the Christie administration of trying “to buy an election” through doling out “tens and tens of millions of dollars” in contracts and jobs just 24 hours before it was voted out of office in May 2017.

“There were tens of millions of dollars of contracts signed the day before the election,” he said “There was one (for the Post Office), one in Grand Bahama for the administrative building (in Eight Mile Rock), the roads in Andros. There were a number of them for millions and millions of dollars. You have to think the worst about people who do that in terms of intending to purchase an election.

“We’ve honoured all those contracts. It required us to make commitments that we may not have necessarily thought were in the best interests of the Bahamian people.”

