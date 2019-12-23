‘Plp Tried To Buy The 2017 Election’: Bannister Accuses Christie Regime Of Spending Millions

Minister of Works Desmond Bannister yesterday accused the Christie administration of trying “to buy an election” through doling out “tens and tens of millions of dollars” in contracts and jobs just 24 hours before it was voted out of office in May 2017.
“There were tens of millions of dollars of contracts signed the day before the election,” he said “There was one (for the Post Office), one in Grand Bahama for the administrative building (in Eight Mile Rock), the roads in Andros. There were a number of them for millions and millions of dollars. You have to think the worst about people who do that in terms of intending to purchase an election.
“We’ve honoured all those contracts. It required us to make commitments that we may not have necessarily thought were in the best interests of the Bahamian people.”
FOR MORE, SEE TRIBUNE BUSINESS – HERE
Comments
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Banister think the worst of people??
Banister we remember the lost of human life caused by lack of signs
We remember the lies told on Ms Osbourne the make up lie.
mealy mouth Banister your hands are not clean.
joeblow 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Everybody knows these claims to be true, but the government seems to be incapable of finding a way to prosecute and win these abuses of the public purse!
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Worse still, the Minnis-led FNM government is now engaged in many of the same types of corrupt activities as the previous Christie-led PLP government.
BahamaPundit 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
This is where the FNM has failed the Bahamian people. We all knew the PLP was terribly corrupt; that's why we voted you in despite your leadership weaknesses. You had one job to do: pass legislation to prevent a future corrupt regime from ever doing what the PLP did again -- Campaign Finance Laws, Freedom of Information Act etc. You failed to do any of this, so you are, in my view, worse than the PLP. You lied to us! You promised change but gave us more of the same.
bogart 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Yes, the Charities food lines are longer and the donors are fewer to the Salvation Army and people needs financial assistance for children funreal expenses.
jamesg30 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Absolutely agree with you. They inherited and sought out this __ Sandwich, but they need to make sure there is not a __ desert served to go along with it by enacting all the things you have listed.
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Its unfortunate that 2 years into being the government and these guys still think we want to hear their blame game on the PLP
TalRussell 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Yeah, no. Still it is but the sole distinction of a red shirts governing administration that had one its very own politically appointed BEC comrade board members to have been investigated, arrested, charge, prosecuted to be found guilty of accepting a undies bribe to do business with the government - and was found guilty and given a jail sentence. You can't make this up, you just, cant.
TalRussell 46 minutes ago
Has know this comrade crown works minister who was absent from atop Mount Fitzwilliam's swearing-in the Imperialists red cabinet, had his own cabinet influence substantially diminished the very moment that colony's prime minister snatched the Christmas tree responsibility out from his works portfolio to hand over to medal shame Lanisha Rolle. You can't make this up, you just, can't.**
