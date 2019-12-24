Got Kidney Pain? Are You Stoned?

By DR GREGGORY PINTO

Kidney stones are relatively common, occurring in approximately 12% of men and 6 % of women per year. Why more men than women is mostly due to a man’s diet. Kidney stones are quite common across all age groups.

Higher incidences are seen in tropical climates, like the Bahamas, and in certain occupations like taxi drivers, secretaries and chefs, whom often go long periods without staying hydrated.

What causes them?

The main cause is not drinking enough water daily. Two to three litres of water daily combined with a high fibre diet and low salt intake can be protective against stone formation. High red meat and salt intake are also risk factors. Stone formation can be hereditary. Sufferers of certain hereditary conditions such as distal renal tubular acidosis, crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are predisposed to stones. Other predisposing conditions include Dent disease, obesity, cystinuria, primary hyperoxaluria and hypocitraturia. The body naturally produces the natural inhibitors of stone formation, magnesium and citrate, and low levels can thus predispose to stone formation.

Kidney stones are usually small crystallised mineral materials that potentially can cause the most excruciating pain known to man. Conclusive evidence reveals that kidney stones in an individual leads to a higher risk of developing diabetes and hypertension.

Can kidney stones be harmful?

Most kidney stones, although possibly excruciatingly painful while being passed; are usually not harmful long term. However, a kidney stone can cause obstruction of the kidney and can lead to acute or irreversible kidney dysfunction. An acute infected and obstructed kidney could lead to serious health problems. Prompt hospital care must be sought.

What are the treatment options?

Management commences with adequate hydration and pain relief with imaging to determine the size and location of the stone and the possible degree of kidney obstruction.

A kidney stone causing kidney obstruction may require minimally invasive intervention with placement of a plastic stent or a small tube placed into the kidney through the flank.

Laser endoscopic fragmentation or dusting of the kidney or ureteric stone is available. Shock wave therapy to pulverise the stone is a possibility.

Very large stones in the kidney require a minor surgery called PCNL (percutaneous nephrolithotomy) where a tube is placed into the kidney and the stone is directly broken down and sucked out.

Prevention is always better than cure. Stay hydrated and keep consumption of red meat, salt and foods with high oxalate levels such as peanuts, rhubarb, spinach, beets, chocolate and sweet potatoes in moderation.

Seek consult of an urologist for kidney stones.

• Dr Greggory Pinto is a Bahamain Urologist who has trained in South Africa, Germany, France and India. He is a member of the European Association of Urologists. Dr Pinto can be reached at Urology Care Bahamas at the Surgical Suite, Centreville Medical Centre, Collins Avenue and Sixth Terrace.

Call: 326 1929

Email: Welcome @urologycarebahamas.com

Visit: www.urologycarebahamas.com