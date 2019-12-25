Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade: Traffic Information

From The Royal Bahamas Police Force:

The Traffic Management Unit will begin removing vehicles from the parade route four (4) hours before the parade. They will also manage the diversion of traffic away from the parade.

NO PARKING

From 12:00pm (noon) Wednesday 25th December, 2019 until after the parades, NO Vehicles will be allowed to park on the following streets:-

• Bay Street between Navy Lion Road & Victoria Avenue Both Sides

• Navy Lion Road Both Sides

• Shirley Street between Fredrick Street & Victoria Avenue Both Sides

• Woodes Rodgers Wharf Both Sides

• Elizabeth Avenue Both Sides

• Charlotte Street between Shirley & Woodes Rodgers Wharf Both Sides

• Parliament Street between East Hill Street & Woodes Rodgers Wharf Both Sides

• East Street between Sands Lane & Woodes Rodgers Wharf Both Sides

• Market Street between Bay & Duke Street Both Sides

• Trinity Place Both Sides

• King Street Both Sides

• George Street Both Sides

ROAD CLOSURES

At 6:00pm on Wednesday 25th December, 2019, and Tuesday 31st at 10:00pm the following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic:-

• Shirley Street between Elizabeth Avenue & Fredric Street

• Parliament Street between East Hill Street & Bay Streets

• Frederick Street between Woodes Rodgers Wharf & Princess Street

• Elizabeth Avenue between Shirley & Bay Streets, and all side Streets

• East Street between East Hill Street & Woodes Rodgers Wharf

• Charlotte Street between East Hill & Bay Streets

• Market Street between Bay & Princes Streets

• George Street between Bay & Duke Streets

• Navy Lyon Road between Woodes Rodgers Wharf & Marlborough Street

• Marlborough Street between Cumberland & West Bay Streets

• Cumberland Street between Marlborough & Duke Streets

TRAFFIC DIVERSION

• West Bound Traffic on Shirley Street will be diverted onto Collins Avenue

• East Bound Traffic on Marlborough Street will be diverted south on Baillou Hll Road

• North Bound Traffic on Baillou Hill Road will be diverted west on Marlborough Street