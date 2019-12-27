Grand Bahama 'Was Pushed To The Ultimate By Dorian'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler said the Grand Bahama District was pushed to the ultimate with Hurricane Dorian, but he is optimistic the island and the people of Grand Bahama will bounce back.

Despite having lost his entire fleet of 60-plus vehicles to flooding in early September, Mr Butler reported that even being challenged with limited vehicles they were able to maintain a police presence that has resulted in “better” final quarter crime figures for Grand Bahama.

“I am able to say while the hurricane happened in the last quarter, outside of the immediate impact when persons thought the police would not be present and not be able to respond, in terms of crime figures our final quarter this year has certainly been better than the three months that preceded it,” he said.

On Friday, Mr Butler gave his perspective on crime, as well as the challenges and accomplishment of the Police Force in Grand Bahama.

He commended his team of officers, as well as individuals in the community, for going above and beyond to save lives during the storm.

“I want to praise the men and women of our organization who have gone above and beyond to ensure that we have done the best we could under the circumstances,” he said. “It pushed us hours beyond hours, and we toiled for days with limited sleep.”

“We pushed ourselves to the ultimate and put ourselves in imminent danger of life and death, all for the cause of preserving life. But the Police Department was not able to do it alone, we have great gratitude to persons (in the community) who brought out their resources, jet skis, small vessels, and tractors – without them we would have a different GB today.”

“I am really grateful to those persons who stepped up… some of them we called from the safety of their homes and they responded. It shaped us into a community.”

The police chief reported that the storm claimed the lives of 10 individuals who were officially declared dead, and 22 persons who are declared missing.

He recalled how he and his officers ventured outside to help those in need after receiving calls in the middle of the hurricane when water levels were above six feet in some areas.

“In those moments we were finding bodies, and the days after the storm we still had to fight through water and debris, blocked roads, and we walked for miles to lend a helping hand. What drove me as an individual and many officers was if we could just save one more life.”

ACP Butler said that the magnitude of flooding that Grand Bahama experienced was inconceivable.

He said: “As community stakeholders we would (have to) find time to really sit and do a post-mortem of it and speak to things that must change and be put in place for such eventuality.”

Mr Butler said the Police Force had been tremendously challenged during the storm, but has made some progress in the past few months to restore its fleet.

“Perhaps one of our greatest challenges from day one was that the vehicles were all gone underwater and there was nothing we were able to do,” he said.

He noted that they were able to utilize some car rentals and have received two fleets of vehicles since the storm. However, more are on the way for Grand Bahama.

“We are optimistic that we will get there. We certainly need more vehicles; we are not at the numbers we had. We had some 60 plus vehicles impacted through the hurricane, and the authorities are aware. There is no way I can sit and complain; we got, and we know the plan is on the table,” he said.

While there has been tremendous outpouring of support and relief from international organizations, many persons are still displaced from their homes and struggling emotionally with their living circumstances.

Mr Butler encouraged displaced residents, those who have lost property, and those who have lost loved ones to keep the faith.

“We experienced a tragedy, but I am certain we can get through it. I ask the community to continue to be responsive to each other and patient with each other. Hold onto faith. I believe without a doubt that our God above will see us through. It is not the end, and I am optimistic that triumph is in sight,” he said.