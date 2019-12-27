Police Deny Allegations Of Stabbing At Junkanoo

By Earyel Bowleg

POLICE denied allegations on a video circulating on social media describing a stabbing incident at the Boxing Day Junkanoo parade.

In the video, an unnamed woman claimed she saw senior police officers stand by and do nothing as a group of young boys stabbed other boys with "huge knives". She called for the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and the Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson to resign.

A police spokesperson sent a notification to members of the press on Thursday that revealed the video was brought to the attention of Commissioner Ferguson.

The spokesperson went on to say “that no such incident as described in that video occurred during or after the Junkanoo Parade” and the Commissioner of Police was pleased with the performance of officers at the parade.

“Police can confirm that three men were taken into custody in connection with a minor incident. One of the men was injured and was treated at a hospital and discharged,” the spokesperson added. “Police encourage members of the public to refrain from spreading false information thereby creating fear in the minds of members of the public.”

However, Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP) Chairman Dion Miller told The Tribune that there were one or two incidents on Bay Street which the police dealt with regards to a stabbing, but it is not stated if it was the same incident to which the woman referred in the video.

The spokesperson also encouraged members of the public to enjoy the New Year's Day Junkanoo Parade as the event will be "properly policed".