'The Tank' To Square Off With African Mulowayi

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

While in Copenhagen, Denmark, training on Christmas Day, Grand Bahamian heavyweight Sherman ‘The Tank’ Williams unwrapped a gift of a contract for his next professional fight.

Williams, in an interview with The Tribune on Boxing Day, revealed that he signed a deal to fight African born Jack Mulowayi in a 10-round co-main event at the Epic Center in Hamburg, Germany, on January 18.

“This was a fight that was offered to me earlier in the year,” Williams said. “I accepted the fight back in August, but they just disappeared. They say he had an injury. His management team called about two weeks and asked if I was still interested.

“I told them I was interested and yesterday on Christmas Day, they sent me a contract. It was a real Christmas present. God is good. Everything just lined up. I got here in Denmark about ten and I started a training camp working with the Danish Fight Night, trying to build some future champions. It’s the same project I wanted to do in the Bahamas that I was doing here for the past three years.”

Already in training camp since he arrived in Denmark, Williams said he’s gotten a head start on his preparation to face Mulowayi, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo now living in Belgium. Mulowayi, who stands at 6-feet, 4-inches, will come into the fight with an 8-2-1 win-loss-draw record.

Williams, a 47-year-old veteran journeyman since turning pro, is 42-15-2.

“I have been sparring for the past few days and so I will be ready for Mulowayi, who is a big guy, an aggressive guy. But I think he’s a lazy fighter on the inside. So I think I will be able to use my jab and get on the inside and just go to work.

“I am confident and I think this is the right fight at the right time for me. For whatever reason they chose me, I am going to go to Germany and give them whatever they are looking for.”

Originally there to work with Ditlev Rossing, a Danish cruiserweight and World Boxing Council’s youth champion, along with Sarah Mumford, a Danish female sensation who is preparing to fight for the International Boxing Federation’s lightweight title in February, Williams said he has gotten the opportunity to stay sharp and fit working out constantly in the gym.

“I’ve been working on a lot of lateral movement and my hand speed, slipping and bobbing and waving, so with about three more weeks before the fight on January 18, I feel like I’m going to be ready and in great shape to take care of big Mulowayi,” he said.

Having just fought twice in 2019, winning in Colombia with a knockout over Samuel Miller on January 18 and coming back home on April 13 to win on his own show against Stacy Frazier at the Kendal Issacs Gymnasium, Williams said the inactivity will not hamper his performance in the ring as he’s out to make a mark for the Bahamas when the fight is shown in Germany, Belgium and in the Congo on television.

“I am going in there with my national pride and to take care of business,” said Williams, who is dedicating the fight to the Bahamian people still recuperating from the effects of Hurricane Dorian in his native homeland of Grand Bahama and adjacent Abaco island.

“To my fellow family and friends in Grand Bahama, stay strong, put God first,” he stated.

“Dorian was a part of life, but we have to face this like a championship fight. Although we got knocked down, we are going to get up. Grand Bahama is on its way for a comeback. It just gets harder before it gets better.”

He noted that if Grand Bahama can recover from Hurricane Wilma, Jean and Francis, he’s confident that they can survive the blow dealt by Dorian.

“Stay strong. Continue to stand on your faith,” he advised the people.

“God is able and I will do this one for Freeport and Abaco. We are going to do this together. So just stay strong.”