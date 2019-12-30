Editorial: Are You Ready For The Plastic Ban?

WITH only a couple of days to go before the ban on single use plastics comes into effect, we would like to applaud all those in the business community who have worked hard to be prepared.

From Atlantis to Baha Mar, from major supermarkets to corner stores, from fast food chains to family-owner restaurants, this has been a shift that will affect every corner of The Bahamas.

Of course, there is one section of society that might not be as prepared as the business world for the incoming ban – customers. Are you prepared? And if not, what can you do?

Well, at the start of the year, stores can charge you for each bag you use – a fee of up to a dollar. All those dollars add up, of course, and across the year, you could find yourself paying a significant amount – if you don’t prepare.

So spend a little now and buy yourself some reusable bags that you can take to the store time and time again. It will help cut down on the amount of plastic bags that end up in the landfill or, worse, finding their way into the environment on land or in water. Carry the reusable bags when you go to the store – a little preparation to ensure you can help play a part in cutting down on plastic use.

The same goes for the end of styrofoam packaging – so many of us are used to using such containers at cookouts or to tote food from parties. Do the same as with bags – be prepared with reusable containers that you can take with you in place of styrofoam boxes.

It may seem like an irritation to some – but a bit of forward planning can get around that, and help make a real difference to the environment of The Bahamas.

So if you find yourself grumbling about the extra dollar for a bag at the store, bear in mind the bigger cost to our environment if we don’t deal with plastic pollution.

Put that way, a dollar seems a very small price to pay.

Cautious approach to marijuana change

Archbishop Drexel Gomez has long been a sound voice of reason to listen to when it comes to the problems facing our nation.

Retired he may be, but his voice in the debate on marijuana is a welcome one.

The note of caution he sounds is also good to hear. The focus in the debate on marijuana has often been on the consequences – often for young men – who have their lives changed by a criminal conviction for the smallest amount of the drug.

But just as with alcohol consumption, there can be negative effects of marijuana usage – and Archbishop Gomez sounds the right note of caution about not opening the flood gates. Just as we wouldn’t encourage people to drink all day, nor would it be sensible for people to think they can smoke all day.

We should take a leaf out of the pattern followed by the gaming houses after the referendum to allow gambling – ensure there is an education campaign on the effects of marijuana and require the companies that do emerge to sell marijuana to invest some of their profits into support for those who do have problems.

In short, this should be approached in a way to take away problems affecting those who have acquired unnecessary criminal records or who want medical marijuana, without creating new problems for individuals or society at large. It’s a balancing act – but the note that Archbishop Gomez sounds is the right one.

What is reassuring is this: the discussion is well under way, and we hope that reasoned voices will ensure we emerge from this with the right solution. Thank you, Archbishop, for providing a clear voice once again.