Creating The Perfect New Year’S Eve Look Last Minute

Tonight is New Year’s Eve and there is no better way to welcome 2020 than with a whole lot of style.

As exciting as it can be coming up with various pieces for the perfect ensemble, it is often also a challenge, because as we know, a New Year’s Eve outfit should never be standard or typical. In fact, it is expected to be funky, fashionable and functional, all at the same time.

To help those who may be celebrating tonight, but who are still stumped on what exactly to wear, Parris Barnes, owner of the online boutique Runway To Parris, is sharing some last-minute tips on putting together that perfect look.

Occasion

One of the first things in figuring out your outfit is considering where you are going.

“You have people who have dinner then attend a party. Then you have some people who may got to church, or they go to a church and then a party,” said Parris.

“If you are going to church, I say play with dark tones. Velvet is still very hot, trending, and is very appropriate for church. A nice wrap dress or a dress with balloon sleeves may be nice. It can have slight embellishment on it.”

And if you wanted to transition from church to party, Parris suggests jazzing it up by swapping your sensible church shoes for some sexy heels.

“And you can probably add some embellishment to your hair. Head pieces are hot right now. So maybe a headband that has that nice sparkle or subtle touch to it would be a nice pick,” she said.

Skirt, dress or pants?

“I find that people always choose a dress because it’s easier; you do not have to find a matching top,” said Parris.

However, pairing a skirt with a top or slipping on a nice pair of pants with a matching blouse does not have to be a task either.

“I think a lot of people are being daring nowadays so two-piece sets are really hot this season and they are perfect for people who may be trying to find an outfit at the last minute,” she said.

“I love a good skirt. You can do matchy-matchy with a skirt. But you can always match a spaghetti strap fashion blouse with a skirt. To me this makes your look stand out more. It’s classy and dressy. So if you have a bottom and do not know what top to pair with it, a satin sequined camisole goes perfectly. If your are opting for something more simple you can do a satin camisole with sequined skirt or bottom”

“There are a lot of pantsuits now that are classy and sexy at the same time,” she added.

Sequins

It wouldn’t be New Year’s Eve without an abundance of shiny, sparkly, multi-coloured sequins, be it on a blouse, on a skirt, or on an accent piece. Regardless if you are attending a small, intimate party or a big bash, sequins are definitely a great addition to your wardrobe, according to Parris.

“You can never have too many sequins,” she said.

Accessories

Most people like to pick an over-the-top outfit for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. And since the occasion calls for going above and beyond fashion-wise, Parris recommends keeping your look balanced with subtle accessories.

“Usually because people’s outfits are flashy, so I always recommend keeping accessories to a minimum,” she said. “It’s all about your look; maybe some cute dainty earrings depending on your neckline.

“I believe it should be about the outfit. A nice clean face, beat, and a pop of colour on the lip, but keep it about the outfit itself,” she said.

Hair

If you missed booking that salon appointment, there are still some last-minute things you can do to make your hair look fabulous.

“The easiest and sleekest hairstyle anyone can achieve at home is a nice middle part ponytail. A lot of people have can easily find about 18 to 20 inches of hair at the beauty supply store, or some may have it at home. So that is easy,” said Parris.

“Even doing like a low middle part bun is nice. But I feel like a low pony is always classy and gives off that real rich look.”