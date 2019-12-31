Junkanoo Groups In Boxing Day Protest

By EARYEL BOWLEG

JUNKANOO Corporation New Providence (JCNP) chairman Dion Miller has revealed that four to six groups are contesting the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade results.

Although Mr Miller did not name the groups, he confirmed that protests had stemmed from groups across all categories.

The Tribune understands that Roots, One Family and Saxon Superstars are among those who have launched protests.

Yesterday, the chairman said he could not comment on the challenges as the JCNP’s independent committee handles those complaints, but he said an allotted time is set aside to consider protests.

“During the first week in January, the independent review committee will conduct hearings and investigations and then they will make the final determinations on the validity of any or all groups’ protests or challenges. After such the parades will be made official and we’ll move on,” he explained. “Groups protesting is not unusual.”

“It’s a custom and it’s just a part of the process at this point. A group can protest and say ‘Our scores were low. We want you to look in why are scores were low’. They have any grounds to which they can protest on – it’s up to them.”

This comes after the Saxon Superstars Co-chair Kendenique Campbell-Moss told The Nassau Guardian that group was disappointed about not winning this year’s parade.

Groups were given 48 hours to contest the results and had until this past Sunday at 8pm to launch their protest. After doing so, they cannot publicly speak about their protest or the process of the protest according to the JCNP bylaws. Any mention or discussion in public will deem it null and void.

The Tribune was told yesterday that there was confusion over certain aspects of the parade caused by it being postponed to midnight. Yet, Mr Miller argued that certain decisions were agreed on by the groups.

He added: “The majority of groups agreed that they wanted to postpone the parade because of the rain until 12am - that passed by a way of majority vote. Groups were told and voted on the number of laps that they wanted to rush during the parade.

“They voted and agreed by a majority that they wanted three laps. Groups were then asked if they wanted the parade to be a normal parade, a full parade, a full penalty parade. Passed – groups agreed that it would be a normal penalty parade.

“What should have been done and to make the parade a full non-penalty parade was another meeting would have had to have been called and the groups would have had to been pulled and the majority of groups would have had to agree for the parade to be a non-penalty parade. That did not happen.”

The same rule for protesting the results apply for the New Year’s Junkanoo Parade.

Mr Miller anticipates all the hearings will wrap up by January 15.