Man Accused Of Helping In Killing Granted Bail

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN charged with helping another man kill a teenaged father last year has been granted bail ahead of his trial by the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court granted Charvis McPhee Jr $20,000 bail ahead of his trial to answer allegations that he helped Travis Thompson murder Stantavio Ramsey on November 12, 2018.

In doing so, appellate Justices Jon Isaacs, Roy Jones and Sir Michael Barnett reversed a Supreme Court judge’s decision not to grant McPhee bail.

As part of his bail conditions, McPhee is ordered to be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device (EMD) and required to report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 6pm.

He is also prohibited from coming into contact with any Crown witnesses in the matter, be it personally or otherwise.

According to police reports, shortly after 5pm on November 12, 2018, Ramsey, 19, was walking on Watlins Street off Andros Avenue when he was approached by a man with a firearm, allegedly Thompson, who opened fire before running away.

Ramsey, who was shot in the process, was taken to hospital by paramedics, but later died.

Ramsey is represented by attorney Geoffrey Farquharson.