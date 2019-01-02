Man Dies After New Year’S Day Shooting

Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting on Market Street on New Year’s Day.

According to reports, shortly after 11am, the man was walking with others near CR Walker Senior School, when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before fleeing. Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the injured man to hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in identifying and locating the man responsible, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.