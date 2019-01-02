Valley’S Victory

Photo Gallery
New Year's Junkanoo Parade
Photos: Donavan McIntosh
By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Valley Boys held true to its “take no prisoners” declaration at the 2019 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade, capturing the unofficial first place crown under the theme: “We Give God Thanks and Total Praise”.
Behind strong performances in the best music, best lead costume, choreograph and free dance categories, the Valley Boys amassed an overall score of 86.95 points, narrowly holding off challenges from the Roots, which came second with 86.47 points, and the Saxons, which came in third with 86.43 points.
The group ripped through Bay Street around 8am yesterday, thrilling the Rawson Square crowd with creativity, energy and music.
The performance earned the group four top ten finishes in the free dance category, three top ten finishes in the step down category and either first or second place finishes in four of other seven major categories.
One Family, the 2018 Boxing Day winner, and Genesis rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
In the B category, Colours continued its run of sheer dominance, capturing the unofficial top spot with a total of 76.47 points.
Original Congos placed second with 74.17 points, followed by the Fancy Dancers, Redland Soldiers and Conquerors for Christ to round out the top five.
Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle, who was on hand for yesterday’s parade, applauded all of those involved in bringing all of the various groups to Downtown Nassau, calling the respective efforts a true and valuable contribution to Bahamian culture.
Mrs Rolle went on to call yesterday’s outing a parade of a lifetime, adding that those involved refused to get discouraged by the shortfalls of the 2018 Boxing Day Parade, weather issues and other mitigating circumstances.
She added that revenue generating plans are being developed within her ministry, as a greater focus is being given to how groups can become more self-sufficient.
She said: “The government is continuing to commit to doing its part. We’ve doubled the prize this year, so that adds to the pot full and acts as continued motivation for the groups. All we ask is that, on the reciprocal end, is that the groups come out and perform and give Bahamians and all of our visitors a performance of a lifetime.”
Comments
TorontoGal 22 hours, 28 minutes ago
Congratulations Valley Boys!
TalRussell 20 hours, 21 minutes ago
Hats Off best organised, costumes, music and rushing skills Valley Boys!
Yes, or no - if comrade Bahamalanders can be offered a chance pick best from among at least Five substantive Junkanooo Groups - then shouldn't electorate go into the 2022 general elections with more than two Junkanoo Political parties selection. Yes, no
joeblow 12 hours, 51 minutes ago
If only we could put this much effort into building individuals, families and this nation!
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
So true ......... Junkanoo epitomizes the wasted potential of Bahamians.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
You know what they should do? Commission a study on building a durable Junkanoo piece that can be exported as artwork. Can you imagine the number of young and old men and women who would be proud to make costumes to export? You wouldn't even have to ask them to come to work. And they get to sign their name or their signature symbol on each art piece
TalRussell 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
Yes, or no ma comrade JoeBlow, throughout red shirts party's years from House's opposition benches to how currently governs in the best interests the capitalists - hasn't it lent credibility to the existence Supernatural? How else can you explain their close companionship and financial dependence on generosity on ghosts the Bay Street Boys? Yes, no - how else to explain why there's so much damn miserably haunted going on among 35 reds elected House 10 May, 2017? Yes, no - current red shirts financial disclosures gives whole new meaning - New Abundance Wealth?
Gotoutintime 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
Tal that's a great idea---Shall we bring back the UBP??
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 33 minutes ago
Saxons may not win again .......... after the Black Trump ran his mouth .......... SMH
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
I'll preface my comment by saying how much I love Junkanoo. But I always find it amusing that for a society that is so homophobic young and old men are proud to wear dresses, skirts and silk pants for parade attire. Isn't that ironic? Lol. But yuh look good so keep it up. "Maybe" something will change this year so we can really have the greatest show on earth
John 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Congratulations to the Valley Boys! And whilst many have pulled out the long daggers for Junkanoo, it is the greatest testament of the incredible creativity, productivity and dedication of thousands of Bahamians, men and women, in this country. Consider the thousands of man hours and million of dollars that go into these parades each year, including the design and creation of costumes. The purchase of materials, the practice sessions, the securing of the pieces from the elements and other forces, and working covertly to keep each group’s theme and designs a secret. Then taking Bay Street by storm and putting on one of the world’s most unique, colorful and musically (andfan driven) parades on the planet. And in a matter of hours millions of dollars in creativity and man hours become a dump pile to be seen no more. And the question is asked over and again, ‘what more can be done to preserve these Junkanoo creations if only for a little while longer?’ Some suggest putting winning pieces in airports or in the welcome center at Prince George Dock. Another idea is to get major hotels, like Atlantis and Bah Mar to display pieces in their lobbies, casinos and other public spaces, but even then there will be hundreds of costumes still going to the dump. So how about creating s Junkanoo Festival at the National Stadium each year after Junkanoo? The best costumes can be lined off for public viewing and each group can be given a booth where they can sell snacks and souvenirs. There can be an entrance fee and it can run for say the month of January. Consider this: there are thousands of Bahamians who participate in Junkanoo and so they never get a chance to see the costumes of other groups or even some of their own.
