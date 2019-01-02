Valley’S Victory

By RICARDO WELLS

THE Valley Boys held true to its “take no prisoners” declaration at the 2019 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade, capturing the unofficial first place crown under the theme: “We Give God Thanks and Total Praise”.

Behind strong performances in the best music, best lead costume, choreograph and free dance categories, the Valley Boys amassed an overall score of 86.95 points, narrowly holding off challenges from the Roots, which came second with 86.47 points, and the Saxons, which came in third with 86.43 points.

The group ripped through Bay Street around 8am yesterday, thrilling the Rawson Square crowd with creativity, energy and music.

The performance earned the group four top ten finishes in the free dance category, three top ten finishes in the step down category and either first or second place finishes in four of other seven major categories.

One Family, the 2018 Boxing Day winner, and Genesis rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

In the B category, Colours continued its run of sheer dominance, capturing the unofficial top spot with a total of 76.47 points.

Original Congos placed second with 74.17 points, followed by the Fancy Dancers, Redland Soldiers and Conquerors for Christ to round out the top five.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Lanisha Rolle, who was on hand for yesterday’s parade, applauded all of those involved in bringing all of the various groups to Downtown Nassau, calling the respective efforts a true and valuable contribution to Bahamian culture.

Mrs Rolle went on to call yesterday’s outing a parade of a lifetime, adding that those involved refused to get discouraged by the shortfalls of the 2018 Boxing Day Parade, weather issues and other mitigating circumstances.

She added that revenue generating plans are being developed within her ministry, as a greater focus is being given to how groups can become more self-sufficient.

She said: “The government is continuing to commit to doing its part. We’ve doubled the prize this year, so that adds to the pot full and acts as continued motivation for the groups. All we ask is that, on the reciprocal end, is that the groups come out and perform and give Bahamians and all of our visitors a performance of a lifetime.”