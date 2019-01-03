0

Grand Bahama Man In Hospital After Shooting

As of Thursday, January 3, 2019

A GRAND Bahama man is in hospital following a shooting incident in the Eight Mile Rock area late Tuesday evening, according to a senior police official.

Shortly before 10pm, police responded to gunshots heard in the Pinedale, EMR park area where officers discovered a man with injuries to the upper body.

ASP Terecita Pinder said two men were involved in an altercation when one shot the other with a firearm and fled.

EMS responded and transported the victim to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

ASP Pinder said that a 20-year-old male resident of Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock, was later taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigation into the matter.

Comments

TheMadHatter 31 minutes ago

A shooting in EMR? How did this become news?

0

