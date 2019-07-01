The Big Question: What Changes Do You Want To See Before The 50th Year Of Independence In 2023?

As we prepare to celebrate the 46th anniversary of Bahamian Independence, what changes would you like to see in the nation before the 50th anniversary?
Comments
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
A new Constitution ............. a new Republic ....... Unicameral Parliament ....... elected President ........ Real local Government for each island ........... Real democracy.
Dawes 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
No more PLP or FNM, a new party which would actually put the people of this Country first rather then themselves or their family etc.
DDK 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
The hoisting of the Union Jack LOL!
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Britain was only too happy to get rid of us in 1973.....they would never take us back now, and rightfully so.
realitycheck242 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
The Economy of the Bahamas growing by a minimum 5.0% GDP annually so that this economy can absorb a greater percentage of the high school and college graduates every year with better paying jobs and put a dent in the Brain drain and reduce the unemployment rate.. .
jus2cents 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
have incentives to get solar power in every home (Tax free renewables and supplies) Privatize all government run companies. Encourage better farming technology and incentives and export things like vanilla, spices, passion fruit etc • Have a National Lottery. • Implement -Freedom of information.
• Adopt a transparent legal system. • Make all rights equal. • Enforce the laws! Prosecute anyone involved with corruption, seize ill-gotten gains for the national kitty. • Speed up judicial effectiveness -overhaul the whole legal system -independent of political influence.
• Digitize and have ALL government entities on-line. And respond to the public's emails in a timely fashion. • Run the country like a modern-day progressive business. • Ongoing training and evaluations of All government staff. (Get rid of the dead wood) • Reduce the size of government and the unnecessary pomp & perks for Gov employees. • Get out of the way = Stop inventing new regulations or operations for the government to get involved with (like new taxes) • Educate and build a highly skilled workforce. • Create flexible labor regulations and improve the whole business environment to encourage investors. • Expand ideas on the ‘ease of doing business’ encourage Bahamian entrepreneurialism and stimulate productivity. • Sell old government properties that are derelict or about to be. (since the government will/should be smaller & digitized, plus they can’t seem to renovate) • Sell off all unprofitable government entities/companies- Get gov. out of telecommunications, transportation and energy sectors.
• Speed up the immigration permits and process. • Secure property rights… including intellectual property rights. • Lease- don’t sell, crown land to investors. • Charge the cruise industry a fee for any passengers that stay on cruise ships when in port. • Go solar/ wind/ wave- allow tax free on renewable energy imports. • Get ‘tried and tested’ successful energy advisers at BPL and the landfills. • Starting with major bills first. Make people to PAY outstanding Government bills -Stamp Tax / Property taxes etc. • Outsource contracts to improve family island infrastructure development, physical and communications infrastructure - ports -airports- roads- clinics to encourage UHNW investors, boutique hotels and eco lodges. (& not so much Cruise Ships) • Legalize The ‘Medical’ marijuana industry. • Investigate the BOB loans and recoup the moneys. • Rehabilitate, reevaluate and personality test, all inmates in jail, and provide them with useful skills pertaining to their personalities. (this can be done on a free on-line test www.myersbriggs.org) • Have low cost childcare / healthcare facilities near old people’s homes and integrate.
jus2cents 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
Get rid of web shops. They are killing people.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
We asked this question at new year's didnt we? Or was it the change of the new government or last year's independence? Christmas? 25 years?
I want qualified people to run every govt organization and hold every seat on every govt board. No more puffed up egotistical black men who think getting a popular vote entitles them to a cabinet post. If we get qualified people in leadership across the board, we won't have to ask this question at 60.
