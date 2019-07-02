Sands Elected President Of Nacac

By BRENT STUBBS

MICHAEL 'Mike' Sands made history Tuesday by becoming the first Bahamian president of the North America, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC).

As a result of the elections held at the Congress in Queretaro, Mexico, just before the start of the Under-18 and Under-23 Championships this weekend, Sands will also serve as the Area Representative for the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF).

Sands replaced Victor Lopez, who declined re-election for the next four years. Sands won the presidency 14-10 over Alain Jean Pierre of Haiti during the final voting procedure.

Sands won the preliminary vote with 10 of the 31 votes cast. Pierre got eight votes with Claudia Perez of Mexico picking up seven. Trinidad and Tobago’s Ephraim Serette of the NAAA received four votes while Dr Warren Blake of Jamaica got two.

"I am very humbled by the confidence displayed in me by all member federations," said Sands, a consultant in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, who was a former 400-metre national record holder, public relations officer and president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations.

"I am looking forward to the challenge that also comes with being the regional representative on the IAAF Council."

By virtue of his election, Sands will replace Pauline Davis-Thompson, who served as Council Member on the IAAF since 2007. The IAAF constitution does not allow two members of the same country to sit on the board.

The IAAF will hold its elections prior to the start of the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in September.