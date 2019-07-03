Two Arrests As Police Find Marijuana

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

GRAND Bahama police were able to recover a container with more than 250 packages of suspected marijuana which resulted in the arrest of two men on Monday.

According to reports, officers of the Rapid Response Unit were on routine patrol shortly after 9pm in the area of East Sunrise Highway and Seahorse Road when they attempted to pull over a grey Honda Accord for a traffic infraction.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that the vehicle refused to stop and officers observed a container being thrown out of the vehicle.

She said that officers retrieved the container and pulled the vehicle over, which was occupied by two Freeport men.

The container had 268 packages of suspected marijuana inside, weighing an estimated 1.16 pounds, with a street value of over $1,000. Officers also confiscated $625 cash in Bahamian and American currencies which are believed to be the result of criminal proceeds.

An investigation is ongoing.