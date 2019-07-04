Audit Report Finds Poor Monitoring Of Reservist Hours

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AN Auditor General’s report has said there was inadequate monitoring of Royal Bahamas Police Force reservist hours, which increased the risk of officers being paid for hours they did not work.

At the same time, Auditor General Terrance Bastian said sample testing found officers failed to log sign-in and sign-out their times during shifts to indicate minimum required hours or overtime hours.

These findings, among others, were revealed in an audit report on the accounts of the Royal Bahamas Police Force for the period January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

“We noted during our sample testing that RBPF reservist officers’ hours were managed manually with a sign-in and sign-out log, which is signed off on by the supervising superior on a weekly basis to indicate hours of work to be compensated for,” the report noted.

“A manual sign-in sheet which is not adequately controlled, increases the risk of hours not worked by reservist officers being submitted for payment to payroll office.

“Reservists are paid an hourly salary with a maximum number of valid hours worked for 150 hours per month, which is honoured by the RBPF. The need to properly monitor hours worked by reservists is imperative to operations to allow for appropriate compensation of employees by confirming that hours paid for are worked by RBPF officers.”

Auditors also said it was evident time logs were not being adequately filled in and officers had not been signing fuel logs.

“Officers are compensated for 173.34 hours each monthly pay cycle regardless of hours worked. Leading practise and RBPF protocol indicates that employees should be compensated for hours worked as set out in both the employment enlistment papers and Chapter 321 A, Employment Act of the Bahamas 2002.

“The need to properly monitor hours worked is imperative to operations to allow for appropriate compensation of employees by confirming that hours paid for are worked by the RBPF officers, in addition to appropriate compensation overtime.”

In their response, management of the police force said in the absence of an automated system, the commanding officer of each station, division, or department is mandated to oversee the daily number of hours worked by each reserve.

Additionally, management said the shift supervisor has the responsibly of verifying and signing the officer in and out on a daily basis. Following this the time sheets are forwarded to the officer in charge of the station, division, or department, at the end of every month. He subsequently signs and stamps the time sheets and forwards them on to the reserve office and sends to the pay office for further checks and balances and then to the Public Treasury for payment.

There were also issues when it came to documentation for procurement disbursements made.

Of a sample of 25 payments made across five selected vendors, it was found that in 11 instances there was no documentation to substantiate the expense or evidence supporting approval. Additionally, there were two instances where invoices were provided but did not have approval and another where there was approval but no invoice.

This report also noted that there was weak RBPF vehicle asset protection.

“We performed walk through procedures of the force garage process and procedures for RBPF vehicles identified as operable and inoperable, and noted ineffective authorisation and review policies to properly maintain and track vehicles which are operable, in addition to timely repair of those vehicles which are inoperable, but considered fit for repair.”

The report recommended use of automation for updating, tracking and maintenance of vehicles.

In its response, management said fleet management software would be implemented this week to better track vehicles.

The Auditor General’s Department also reviewed the RBPF welfare fund and noted that despite there being $190,000 coming in to the fund annually, they had been provided with insufficient information to review it.

The fund is managed at the discretion of the police commissioner and its intended use is to provide assistance for officers and their families in the form of service awards, personal loans, widower support and other social related assistance.