Airbnb Unveils Experiences Platform For Entrepreneurs

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Airbnb has teamed with the Government's Tourism Development Corporation to host a series of events aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs through a platform that highlights local activities.

The events, which included a Train the Trainer programe, an Entrepreneurship workshop and Town Hall meeting, were designed to connect Airbnb's online platform to Bahamian stakeholders - particularly those invested in the sustainable development of the Family Islands' tourism industry.

The vacation rental platform is offering its Experiences platform as a means for Bahamian hosts to increase their business. Airbnb Experiences allows small entrepreneurs to market their time, experiences and talents to the millions of travellers who use the site's platform.

It connects visitors with activities involving Bahamian food, cays, arts, islands and culture. Janet Johnson, the Tourism Development Corporation's chief executive, described Experiences as "a game changer for those Bahamians who offer unique experiences to gain more exposure to visitors who are booking through Airbnb".

"Airbnb, through its Office of Healthy Tourism, is excited to work with the Tourism Development Corporation of The Bahamas to highlight locals, sustainable tourism, and ensure that Bahamians - especially those in the Family Islands - are at the helm of the benefits of a robust tourism industry that is local, authentic, diverse, inclusive and sustainable," said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb's campaign manager for public policy and communications in the Caribbean and Central America.

The Train the Trainer programme, held on June 24, educated trainers on the changing demographics of travellers and travel trends. Held in conjunction with BahamaHost, the session also informed trainers on the Airbnb Experiences onboarding process.

The Entrepreneurship Lab, held on June 26, took place in Nassau and was live streamed to include participants in the Out Islands. The focus of the event was to gather entrepreneurs from varying sectors, where they learned how to leverage the Airbnb Experiences platform to grow their existing businesses by sharing their passions and unique insights as locals with guests.

Entrepreneurs who participated in the events included those in the farming community in Eleuthera, Abaco and Andros. Attendees also included a rock climber who rappels a seaside cliff; a body painter from Marsh Harbour who paints on top of his boat deck; and a couple in their 60s who have preserved the artisan craft of creating Junkanoo costumes.