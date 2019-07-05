American Man Bitten By Shark Off Guana Cay

AN American tourist was airlifted to New Providence after being bitten by a shark in waters off Guana Cay on Thursday.
The 32-year-old man was with two other Americans snorkeling off Nippers Beach when the incident happened at around 5.30pm.
Police officers and EMS personnel transported him to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was treated for his injuries. Shortly before 9pm he was transported via emergency flight to New Providence for further medical treatment.
Enquiries will continue.
joeblow 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
When you travel to certain countries you take on a certain amount of risk (which is why I won't go to Syria, Iran or North Korea). Same thing when you go where sharks live; there are inherent risks!
Kalikgold 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
@joeblow you seem to be in an argument with yourself LOL
herecomestheboom 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
There was a propeller cut on a swimmer that had blood in the water. Bunch of party boats stayed there and then the shark came.
Ajchan 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Do you know this to be true or are you speculating? If true were you there?
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
What is going on with all these shark attacks all of a sudden?!?!? I grew up spear fishing in these waters and have never had a shark even come close to attacking me and there was always blood in the water....
What is going on????
sealice 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
the IQ of the people in the water is decreasing at a pace almost as rapid as the apparent increase in the shark population......
licks2 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
WE ARE BEING OVER RUN BY SHARKS. . .OVER ZEALOUS CONSERVATIONISTS ARE THE REASON FOR DUMB LAW ABOUT NOT KILLING SHARKS. . .WITH NO WELL ORGANIZED AND RAN CULLING PROGRAM TO KEEP DOWN THE RAPID GROWTH OF SHARKS INTO HABITATS WHERE HUMANS FREQUENTS!!
Sharks are now in places where they were not frequently seen in the past!! Two symbiotic species in the shark phenomenon are strictly prohibited for killing. . .with no culling program!! Turtle provide food for some of the more aggressive shark species. . .plenty turtles means shark has plenty more food. . .breeding unfettered. . . over running former habitat! One big problem with that. . .people are over running the same habitats. . .so man must cull sharks or sharks will cull men!!!
Take elephants for instance. . .they were endangered and conserved. . .they started to ravage human living spaces after their numbers increased unchecked. . .former habitat!
Now culling the method of protecting human habitation from elephants population damages!
Clamshell 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
RIGHT!! I SAW ONE IN MY GARDEN SHED, AND ANOTHER ONE IN MY PUMP HOUSE!! DEY BE EV’WHERE!!
sealice 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
keep licking that tab of acid....
BahamaRed 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
How can we be overran by sharks when they are in their native habitat. Maybe they are being overran by humans, encroaching on their territory with no respect for them
themessenger 48 minutes ago
The ignorance of some of my fellow Bahamians, especially where conservation is concerned, continues to astound me. I suppose one could also make a case that the reason we have so many social problems stems from the over aggressive Bahamians species "breeding unfettered" even with culling almost daily.
ThisIsOurs 18 minutes ago
I need proof that if a person wasn't there, a shark would have still bit them. In absence of that proof i maintain sharks eat what's there
mckenziecpa 4 minutes ago
Scientist should work on something to put in the water to kill all sharks and leave the other fishes. Sharks serve no purpose and should be disposed off.
