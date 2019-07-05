American Man Bitten By Shark Off Guana Cay

AN American tourist was airlifted to New Providence after being bitten by a shark in waters off Guana Cay on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man was with two other Americans snorkeling off Nippers Beach when the incident happened at around 5.30pm.

Police officers and EMS personnel transported him to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was treated for his injuries. Shortly before 9pm he was transported via emergency flight to New Providence for further medical treatment.

Enquiries will continue.