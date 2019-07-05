A Comic's View: The Real Bosses Of Bpl, Cont

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

Last week Works Minister Desmond Bannister offered up this nugget, regarding BPL’s horrendous performance, especially as of late.

“Despite days of load shedding, Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) performance so far this summer has been better than it was during any of the summers under the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration.”

More verses from that sad FNM song- “The PLP was gonna do it too.”

And once again, continued failing service from the nation’s power provider. (I know, I know, the PLP was gonna do it too.)

Here we are a week later, and Bannister is back at it, regarding BPL’s latest island wide blackout!

He’s in full defence mode, ready to attempt, to defend, the indefensible yet again, BPL’s failing service, and lackluster performance in terms of power provision.

Even if it is as you say, Mr. Bannister, regarding the latest episode with BPL, sounds like a lot of “see what had happened” -

“It is clear that yesterday a heavy-duty vehicle that was engaged in illegal dumping within the easement came too close to one of the transmission poles. The impact caused the 132,000 volt lines to clash into each other thereby imposing a major fault on the transmission network. The result was that generation at both stations tripped offline, thereby causing a total island wide outage.”

BPL’s service and power provision for Bahamians, still SUCKS!!

Thank you for the rapid update, and the ‘Trumpian’ explanation in this particular instance, hopefully your legacy will be affordable, consistent, well managed and maintained power provision, for all Bahamians.

However, at present, the fact is, BPL’s product leaves a lot to be desired, and they remain public enemy number one!

works Minister Desmond Bannister offered up this nugget, regarding BPL’s horrendous performance, especially as of late.

“Despite days of load shedding, Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) performance so far this summer has been better than it was during any of the summers under the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration.”

More verses from that sad FNM song- “The PLP was gonna do it to.”

And once again, continued failing service from the nation’s power provider. (I know, I know, the PLP was gonna do it to.)

Here we are a weak later, and Bannister is back at it, regarding BPL’s latest island wide blackout!

He’s in full defense mode, ready to attempt, to defend, the indefensible yet again, BPL’s failing service, and lackluster performance in terms of power provision.

Even if it is as you say Mr. Bannister, regarding the latest episode with BPL, sounds like a lot of “see what had happened” -“It is clear that yesterday a heavy-duty vehicle that was engaged in illegal dumping within the easement came too close to one of the transmission poles. The impact caused the 132,000 volt lines to clash into each other thereby imposing a major fault on the transmission network. The result was that generation at both stations tripped offline, thereby causing a total island wide outage.”

BPL’s service and power provision for Bahamians, still SUCKS!!

Thank you for the rapid update, and the ‘Trumpian’ explanation in this particular instance, hopefully your legacy will be affordable, consistent, well managed and maintained power provision, for all Bahamians.

However at present, the fact is, BPL’s product leaves a lot to be desired, and they remain public enemy number one!

Another good idea, this time from California

We already know that ludicrous amounts of Bahamians are in prison for simple marijuana possession.

Compounding this issue is that prisoners who are caught with marijuana when they are already in HMP, an offence that can end up adding years to their sentence and hence, costing the taxpayers the additional expenses to keep offenders locked up.

California recently took a step in the right direction when it comes to guaranteeing incarcerated people’s rights in the middle of the cannabis legalisation movement.

Though it remains illegal to consume marijuana in prisons, the state’s 3rd District Court of Appeals decided that less than an ounce of marijuana was legal for imprisoned people to have in their possession — the same amount that all Californians are authorised to carry by law by 2016’s Proposition 64.

The case was brought to court when marijuana was found in the cells of five Sacramento County inmates.

The state of California argued that allowing incarcerated individuals to possess cannabis would cause issues in maintaining control in the prison facilities.

Despite the valid concerns, a three-judge panel ruled to override the state’s concerns.

Assistant public defender David Lynch said, “this ruling will prevent inmates from having years added to their sentences for simple possession, reducing overcrowding and saving $50,000 to 75,000 a year in unnecessary costs.”

This is an excellent model for us as a nation to study, while creating our own laws to legalise and decriminalise marijuana in the Bahamas.

Additionally it would deter contraband being smuggled in to inmates, by prison officers and other staff.

Once we can, as a nation, finally get the conversation sparked up!!