Govt Renews Its 52-Week Job Programme

HUNDREDS of participants of the government’s National Job Creation and Skills Enhancement Programme have been re-engaged for the second year of the employment initiative which begins on Monday, Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle said.

The programme, better known as the 52-week job programme, started in August 2018 and came to an end on June 30. One thousand participants have benefited from the initiative so far, according to Mr Rolle.

“Because of the hard work performed by the programme’s participants and the feedback we’ve received from the employers, the government has decided to renew the programme for another year,” said Mr Rolle.

“We made a commitment that we would re-engage all participants who received a satisfactory report from the various government ministries and departments, and the private sector.”

Mr Rolle said his ministry is in the process of disseminating re-engagement letters to participants who are scheduled to return to work on Monday.

The National Job Creation and Skills Enhancement Programme is a job initiative established to provide the unemployed between the ages of 19 and 30 with hands-on skills aimed at enhancing their ability to find gainful employment.

The programme is designed to include elements of classroom learning through partnerships with the Ministry of Education and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI); paid internships in the areas of construction, plumbing, electrical installation, hospitality, fashion design, business and information technology; and opportunities for professional certifications.

The National Training Agency provides participants with soft skills and hospitality training, and BTVI provides additional workforce readiness training and a 22-week internship with independent professionals. Private sector companies provide training for participants in a variety of areas, including law, construction, customer service and home maintenance.

Mr Rolle said programme participants were placed in the public and private sector in New Providence, Grand Bahama and all of the Family Islands.

Mr Rolle said that as a direct result of the National Job Creation and Skills Enhancement Programme, many participants have been offered full-time employment in the private sector, and government ministries and departments, including the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the National Insurance Board.