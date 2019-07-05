Police Report Filed Over Illegal Dumping 'That Caused Blackout'

OFFICIALS at Bahamas Power and Light yesterday confirmed that a police report was filed over the illegal dumping that reportedly caused an island-wide blackout.

An official confirmed the police report was filed at the Western Police Station by a security guard.

The dumping occurred within close proximity of a transmission pole, which caused volt lines to clash into each other. It led to a major fault on the transmission network on Tuesday, according to Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

He told parliament on Wednesday the incident had nothing to with BPL nor its historic generation and transmission issues.

The incident could have very easily resulted in the illegal dumper being tragically “fried” Mr Bannister said, had he gone any closer to the electricity pole.

BPL has been grappling with generation issues this summer and began load shedding on June 19. Officials have said the situation will not likely improve until this fall.