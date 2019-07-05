Us Billionaire Among Seven Dead In Helicopter Crash Off Abaco

A helicopter crash off Grand Cay, Abaco claimed the life of billionaire coal tycoon Chris Cline, his daughter and several of her friends yesterday.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a close family friend, confirmed the deaths in a tweet on Thursday evening following reports that seven Americans had been found in a submerged helicopter some two miles offshore.

Other victims were identified as David Jude, two young adults from Beckley, West Virginia, unidentified friends and an unidentified helicopter mechanic from Florida, according to the Register-Herald, a West Virginia newspaper.

The bodies of the victims were brought to Grand Bahama shortly before 1am on Friday.

Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar told The Tribune the incident happened around 2am yesterday, however local officials did not release information until last evening.

"It's all very scant," he said when asked about the reporting delay.

"I don't know the sequence of events of who called who," he continued, "I'm sure the police will provide that information. I was advised it happened early this morning (Thursday). What then transpired from then and where we are now is still under investigation."

Tributes poured in on social media for the seven passengers who perished in the crash, with many expressing shock and heartbreak over the tragedy.

The aircraft was headed to Fort Lauderdale with four women and three men, according to police.

"Today we lost a WV superstar," Mr Justice's tweet read. "Our families go back to the beginning of the Cline empire - Pioneer Fuel. Chris Cline built an empire and on every occasion was always there to give. What a wonderful, loving and giving man."

US Senator Sue Cline wrote: "Prayers for family and friends of my great friend Chris Cline and his daughter Cameron and her dear friends who we loss (sic) today in a helicopter crash. Chris was (an) exceptional human being and we all loved him so much. Such a loss for all seven aboard today. Our hearts are broken."

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold told the Register-Herald: "Words can't express the absolute sorrow and disbelief. Southern West Virginia was Chris' love and his legacy of compassion and giving back will last forever."

The helicopter was reported missing shortly after 2pm, and the crash site was found sometime after 6pm by police officers and residents on Grand Cay some two miles offshore.

The Air Accident Investigation Department will head to Grand Cay this morning to begin investigations, according to Chief Investigator Delvin Major.

He said the department was notified of the incident sometime after 4pm.

"We do not know the time when it happened, a lot of information is going around. We cannot say that, we are the investigators, we can't speculate. The timeline is still unclear," Mr Major said.