Shooting Incident Leaves Two Women In Hospital

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

TWO women are in hospital following a shooting incident in Freeport early yesterday morning, according to police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to reliable sources, the women were with a man who was believed to be the intended target. The source said the trio was at the Fish Fry in Smith’s Point earlier and left after a heated argument with some other people.

Police said shortly after 2am, while in the area of East Sunrise Highway, a man armed with a firearm shot the two women in their legs. They were taken by private vehicle and ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where they were both seen by doctor.

ASP Pinder said both women are listed in stable condition.

Investigations are continuing into the matter, and police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist them to call 350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or call the nearest police station.