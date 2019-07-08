Seven Robbed At Gunpoint

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

SEVEN people were robbed at gunpoint of cash, cellphones and vehicles in separate incidents over the weekend.

Of those incidents, four took place on Friday and involved mostly women. The other three incidents took place on Saturday night.

Shortly after 8am on Friday, a woman was walking on Unison Road when she was approached by a man armed with a firearm who robbed her of her handbag containing cash, a cellphone and other personal items. The suspect fled in a silver coloured vehicle.

Less than an hour later, a woman was at a residence on West Avenue when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of her handbag containing cash and other personal effects. The suspect subsequently fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Hours later, and shortly before 11pm, a woman was at a residence at Avocado Gardens off Faith Avenue when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of a handbag containing cash and other personal items. The suspect then fled on foot.

Then shortly before midnight, a man was in the area of a business establishment on Evergreen Close, off Gladstone Road, when he was accosted by three men, one armed with a firearm who robbed him of cash before making good their escape in a silver coloured vehicle.

Almost 24 hours later, and shortly before 10pm on Saturday, two men were sitting in front of a home on Ferdinand Avenue when they were approached by two armed men who robbed them of cash before running away.

A little over an hour later, a man was standing outside a home on Bedrock Court off Bacardi Road when he was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm who held him up and robbed him of cash and other items, before getting into his white 2010 Chevy Silverado truck, licence plate number AP9449, and speeding off.

Investigations are continuing.